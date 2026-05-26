Before Gilligan's Island, Alan Hale Jr. Headlined His Own Western TV Series With A Unique Premise

If you only know Alan Hale Jr. as Captain Jonas Grumby, aka The Skipper from "Gilligan's Island," you'll likely be surprised to learn just how prolific the man was outside of his CBS sitcom. In fact, I think it's fair to say Hale Jr. has one of the most quietly impressive filmographies of the mid-20th century. At one point, he even fronted his own syndicated Western series: "Casey Jones."

Before he went to great lengths to secure the role of the Skipper on "Gilligan's Island," Hale Jr. had worked on projects with every big name of the era you can think of. John Wayne in "The Sea Chase," Kirk Douglas in "The Big Trees," Audie Murphy in "Destry." James Cagney, Gregory Peck, Gene Autry; Hale Jr. had worked with them all more than a decade before he wound up stranded on Gilligan's Isle. He even fronted his own CBS show when he was cast as the lead in "Biff Baker, U.S.A.," which aired between 1952 and 53. After that show ended, Hale remained busy throughout the 1950s. By the time he came to the front of his own Western show in 1957, his acting, let alone his Western bonafides were well-established.

That year was particularly busy for the actor, who appeared in an episode of the forgotten Western gem that completely changed television, "Cheyenne." He was also cast in Rory Calhoun's "The Texan," which wouldn't air until the following year. On top of all that, Hale Jr. found time to lead 32 half-hour episodes of "Casey Jones," a mostly forgotten series that saw the actor play the titular engineer in a wholesome Western show that has since been mostly forgotten.