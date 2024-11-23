Alan Hale Jr. Went To Extreme Lengths To Land His Gilligan's Island Role

When Alan Hale Jr. made his "Gilligan's Island" debut as the Skipper, it wasn't the first time he'd gotten stranded somewhere. According to MeTV (which references a 1988 interview featuring the actor), Hale actually hitchhiked out of the Pine Valley Mountains in order to make it back to Hollywood for his casting meeting.

"I was in St. George, Utah, doing a picture with Audie Murphy and I get this call to come down," Hale, who died in 1990, explained. "Well, we had a small budget picture and there was kind of a difficulty as to how I was going to get there." The film in question was "Bullet for a Badman," a 1964 Western directed by R.G. Springsteen. It follows two brothers, both ex-Texas Rangers, who come into conflict when one marries the other's ex-wife while he's away in jail. Hale had a fairly small role in the film, playing a character named Leach. "Bullet For a Badman" doesn't seem to have made a strong impression in the Western genre, and given the comparatively massive pop cultural legacy of "Gilligan's Island," it's no wonder Hale hightailed it out of town to nab a starring role on TV.

Hale had a problem, though. "There were no planes out of there, there were no rental cars," he explained in the interview shared by MeTV. "So I went out on the highway with my thumb." Utah is one of the few states today that has some legislature prohibiting hitchhiking entirely, but back in 1964, hitching a ride with a stranger was an extremely common — if not always safe — way to get around. Hale didn't share any details about his unexpected carpool, so we can assume it was a pretty uneventful ride, but he ended up traveling about 120 miles with the driver or drivers who offered him a ride. "I hitchhiked out of St. George, got down to Las Vegas, and flew from Las Vegas into CBS," Hale recalled.