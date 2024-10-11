Why Gilligan's Island Star Alan Hale Jr. Wasn't Allowed To Lose Weight As The Skipper

When Sherwood Schwartz was creating "Gilligan's Island" back in 1964, he designed the series as one might an animated show. It was meant to be a broad, unrealistic farce, so Schwartz had no issues with making "Gilligan's Island" into something colorful and artificial. The characters, for the most part, wore the same clothes every day, allowing Schwartz to color-code them. Gilligan (Bob Denver) always wore a long-sleeve red shirt and sailor's cap. The Skipper (Alan Hale) always wore blue and wore a captain's hat. The Professor (Russell Johnson) always wore slacks and a white shirt with the sleeves rolled up. Ginger (Tina Louise) may have changed often, but she always wore something glamorous, and her red hair was always highlighted.

What's more, Schwartz seemingly kept a close eye on characters' silhouettes. One of the reasons why The Skipper and Gilligan emerged as such an effective comedy duo was that Gilligan was skinny and meek and the Skipper was rotund and imposing. Hale played the Skipper very carefully, depicting him as temperamental and huggable at the same time. Their physical differences were striking, and evoked the pairing of Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, or Bud Abbott and Lou Costello.

When Hale auditioned for "Gilligan's Island," he was about 15 pounds heavier than his average. He would have likely lost the necessary amount of weight to play the role — Hale was a dedicated actor — but in a vintage interview from 1964 printed in the Hartford Courant (handily reprinted by MeTV), he revealed that the producers asked him to retain all the weight he had. Evidently, they liked the Skipper to be a larger guy, feeling it added to the character. Luckily, Hale had no problem with keeping the extra 15 pounds.