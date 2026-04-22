After Gilligan's Island, Alan Hale Jr. Appeared In One Of Clint Eastwood's Most Important Westerns

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"Gilligan's Island" was Alan Hale Jr.'s most high-profile gig. The actor portrayed Captain Jonas Grumby, aka The Skipper, on the show, its three follow-up films, and the two animated spin-offs. Thanks to those projects and the original series' syndication deal, The Skipper and his fellow castaways ultimately became pop culture mainstays. That's part of the reason Hale Jr. felt good about his time on "Gilligan's Island," even if the show faced a critical drubbing during its initial run. But while he remains best known for his exploits on Gilligan's Isle, Hale Jr. worked solidly in the years after, even appearing in one of Clint Eastwood's most important Westerns: "Hang 'Em High."

Though he'd been acting since a young age, Hale Jr.'s acting career really started in the 1940s, landing multiple parts throughout the decade. His first lead role came 1952 with the TV series "Biff Baker, U.S.A.," but Hale Jr. also secured roles in multiple Westerns, appearing alongside Kirk Douglas in 1952's "The Big Trees" and playing the Sundance Kid in 1956's "The Three Outlaws." He worked with Audie Murphy in "Destry," Robert Wagner in "The True Story of Jesse James" and even had an uncredited appearance in 1950's "The Gunfighter," which starred a mustachioed Gregory Peck much to the chagrin of a Fox exec who was willing to pay $25,000 to have Peck shave.

In 1964 Hale Jr. reunited with Murphy in "Bullet for a Badman," which was released while "Gilligan's Island" was still on the air. But none of Hale's Westerns saw him working with quite as towering a figure as Eastwood, who by the late-'60s was on the verge of superstardom. "Hang 'Em High" was the film that established Eastwood stateside, and Hale Jr. was witnessed it directly.