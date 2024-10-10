Russell Johnson & Alan Hale Jr. Were In A Western Together Before Gilligan's Island

Producer Sherwood Schwartz wasn't looking to make anyone a star when he began casting his 1960s sitcom "Gilligan's Island." The show was intended to be slapstick fun for the whole family, peppered with jokes that landed just as hard with parents as they did with their children. To get this across, he needed an ensemble that could remain in mellifluous orbit around Bob Denver's blundering Gilligan. (Denver himself was already a small screen star thanks to his portrayal of beatnik Maynard G. Krebs on "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.") If the actors could get away with delivering Schwartz's groan-worthy banter without evoking groans from the undemanding folks at home, they were welcome on his uncharted desert island.

This isn't to say he hired a bunch of nobodies to fill out the cast of "Gilligan's Island." Jim Backus and Natalie Schafer were established, veteran performers, while Tina Louise was viewed as a rising young talent. Viewers were familiar with their faces (and, in the case of Backus, his voice), just not to the point where they'd pop more than Denver or any of their other fellow castaways.

Two other cast members who boarded the S.S. Minnow with long oeuvres were Alan Hale Jr. and Russell Johnson. Hale was a showbiz kid who'd made good as a grown-up (he was 40 when he signed on to play the Skipper), while Johnson was in his mid-30s and starting to look more like a character actor than a potential movie star. Their career trajectories were beginning to appear pretty similar when "Gilligan's Island" came around, too, which made some kind of Hollywood sense considering that, six years prior, they'd both given supporting performances in the same ho-hum studio Western.