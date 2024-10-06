Why Russell Johnson Came To Regret Playing The Professor On Gilligan's Island

Most actors are lucky to be remembered for one role once they've shuffled off this mortal coil, let alone a handful or more. Would you rather be consigned to dinner theater until you're too old to remember your lines, or would you prefer to have a few seasons in the sun as the main character on a ludicrous network sitcom that inexplicably turned into a syndication phenomenon?

The latter option should be a no-brainer, but some of the folks who found themselves stranded on "Gilligan's Island" spent most of their careers wishing they'd never taken that three-hour tour. Natalie Schafer was distraught before she even shot a single episode, weeping upon landing what a part that rescued her from small supporting turns in mostly unremarkable films. (For his part, Alan Hale, Jr. couldn't have been happier to have bossed around his little buddy Gilligan as the Skipper.)

As for Russell Johnson, who played the amiable Professor, he was of two minds. The World War II veteran, who survived getting shot down off the coast of the Philippines, knew well enough to be grateful for having been given the opportunity to make people giggle like goons on their couches. But if he had it to do all over again, he might've never set foot on the S.S. Minnow.