Natalie Schafer Thought Gilligan's Island Was Going To Be A Huge Flop

Natalie Schafer, who played the prim and positive Mrs. Howell on Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island," notoriously agreed to join the cast merely because she wanted a free Hawaiian vacation. A few of the opening scenes in the pilot and first episode of "Gilligan's" were shot on location, and Schafer figured an acting gig was the best way to sneak her way over there and relax on a beach for a few weeks. All she needed to do was act in a few scenes, collect a paycheck, and relaxation could commence.

Schafer had been a professional actress for decades, having a career that began on stage in 1927. By 1964, she had hundreds of credits to her name, and Mrs. Howell was a walk in the park; she had played many similar roles in the past, so Schafer didn't have to delve deeply or do a lot of research. Mrs. Howell came naturally. She, along with the six other stranded castaways, all developed a rapport very quickly, and she locked her character into place without effort. It was a job, and she was happy to do it if the beach was nearby. Indeed, some time at a resort was required to offset how terrible the script was.

Back in 1965, Schafer was interviewed by the Copley News Service (handily archived by MeTV) and she was incredibly frank about her opinion of "Gilligan's Island." She didn't think it was funny or clever, using the word "awful" to describe Schwartz's writing. Additionally, she had no interest in starring in a long-running TV series; she preferred to take jobs as they came, rather than sign extended contracts. She admitted that she took the gig thinking that the series would bomb immediately, and she would be off the hook.

"Gilligan's Island" ran for 98 episodes.