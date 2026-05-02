Steve McQueen's Classic Western TV Series Got An Odd '80s Movie Sequel You've Never Seen

The Steve McQueen-starring "Wanted Dead or Alive" is one of the best Western TV shows of all time, so it makes sense that filmmakers would want to make a sequel. That said, Gary Sherman's '80s film follow-up to the '50s horse opera doesn't resemble the original in any significant way. Heck, one could be forgiven for assuming both properties are unrelated. With that being said, Sherman's flick is a lot of fun if you enjoy entertainment of the excessive variety.

The "Wanted Dead or Alive" TV series sees McQueen play Josh Randall, a bounty hunter who hunts outlaws in the Old West. The sequel, "Wanted: Dead or Alive" (note the colon), follows Nick Randall (Rutger Hauer), a descendant of McQueen's character who is tasked with finding a terrorist (played by Kiss member Gene Simmons) in modern-day Los Angeles.

"Wanted: Dead or Alive" embraces Western tropes, but removing the surface-level nods to the '50s TV show wouldn't change the story in the slightest. Still, it was also produced and distributed by Roger Corman's New World Pictures, a studio known for producing charming knock-offs to bigger movies. So, really, should we even be shocked that the company made a wild sequel to a popular TV series?

"Wanted: Dead or Alive" was trashed upon release, with some critics condemning it as a pointless and unnecessary remake/sequel. By no means is Sherman's flick one of the best action movies of the '80s, but it is a lot of fun. With in mind, why should viewers check out "Wanted: Dead or Alive"?