10 Deadliest Marvel Characters, Ranked
More than just featuring some of the most iconic superheroes and supervillains in pop culture, the Marvel Universe features some of the most lethal. From cosmic gods to supernatural powerhouses, there is no shortage of Marvel characters who could wipe out countless lives without a second thought. Those are the characters that we're highlighting today, fan-favorite Marvel figures who have racked up quite the body count and often have no qualms about doing so again. While the Punisher and Wolverine certainly have their own impressive track record as prolific killers, these characters are on a completely different level.
This time around, we're not necessarily talking about the most powerful Marvel characters, though there is certainly some overlap. Power isn't always a surefire guarantee of lethality and definitely not one for the repeated willingness to kill. But all of the characters on this list have taken lives in varying capacities and depictions of Marvel across various multimedia, sometimes on a horrific scale. With that in mind, these are 10 deadliest Marvel characters ranked by just how supremely lethal each of them are.
10. Mephisto
The 2025 limited series "Ironheart" features the debut of the long-awaited Marvel villain Mephisto, the Marvel Universe's own devil analog. The demonic figure is able to grant individuals' wishes, albeit at the cost of selling their souls to the fiery figure. But more than just condemning characters to his hellish realm, Mephisto is a physically dangerous supervillain in his own right. In addition to possessing the usual superhuman strength, speed, and endurance, through his demonic abilities, Mephisto can alter reality and time as he chooses.
In the comic books, Mephisto squares off against such powerful figures as Doctor Strange and the Silver Surfer, often without breaking a sweat. What puts Mephisto relatively lower on this list is that he prefers to manipulate others into doing his will for him. That said, this devil isn't above getting his own hands dirty on special occasions and is incredibly powerful. Relishing human misery and possessing an untold level of demonic potential, Mephisto is as enigmatic as he is deadly.
9. Scarlet Witch
One of the things that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has excelled at is demonstrating just how magically mighty the Scarlet Witch can be when fully unleashed. Wanda Maximoff has mastered something referred to in the comic books as chaos magic, which allows her to rewrite reality at varying spells by the spell. The extent of these powers is seen in the comic book series "House of M," which climaxes with Wanda depowering millions of mutants with a three-word spell. Also, in the comics, Marvel figured out how to make the Scarlet Witch even more powerful by turning her into the Sorcerer Supreme.
In the MCU, the movies and shows have really emphasized how Wanda can stand toe-to-toe with a figure as powerful as Thanos. In "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," a demonically corrupted Wanda easily wipes out the superhero team of an alternate universe singlehandedly. This murderous potential is also seen in the animated series "Marvel Zombies," with an undead Wanda conquering the entire world with her army of the dead. With just how lethal the Scarlet Witch can be, the world is significantly safer as long as she remains stable and keeps her powers in check.
8. Gorr the God Butcher
While his appearance as the main villain in "Thor: Love and Thunder" left a lot to be desired, Gorr the God Butcher is one of the most terrifying villains in the Marvel Universe. Though Gorr's people, including his family, put their faith blindly into their planet's gods, they succumb to famine and natural disasters. Finally making contact with his deities, Gorr is incensed by how self-centered and indifferent they are to his people's plight and slaughters them. Gorr spends the next several centuries killing gods across the cosmos, armed with the Necrosword, a weapon forged by the terrifying "Venom: The Last Dance" villain Knull.
Given the duration of his crusade, it can be inferred that Gorr has murdered hundreds, if not thousands, of gods before being defeated by Thor. This gives the God Butcher an extraordinarily high divine body count and one targeting the universe's most powerful figures. In the comics, it takes the combined power of multiple Thors from across the timeline to bring down Gorr, though he is resurrected eons later. A fearsome foe for the Marvel Universe's pantheons, Gorr the God Butcher is a serial killer exclusively targeting literal deities.
7. Galactus
When one of your nicknames is the Devourer of Worlds and that moniker proves to be literal, you're earning a spot on this list. Galactus is a literal force of nature, consuming planets since the dawn of the universe for sustenance. That these worlds are populated means little to him and, in 1999's "Galactus the Devourer" by Louise Simonson, Jon Jay Muth, and Bill Sienkiewicz, he expressly enjoys eating sentient life. In addition to his incredible abilities, fueled by a reality-shaping force known as the Power Cosmic, Galactus possesses advanced technology in his enormous spaceship.
Just take a look at the list of the worst things Marvel's Galactus has ever done, and it's clear at why he's ranked so highly here. Even as an omnipotent cosmic being surviving since the dawn of time, Galactus can be tremendously petty when opposed or annoyed. That heightens just how dangerous he truly is, a devourer with a mean streak and near-limitless cosmic energy at his disposal. The only reason that Galactus doesn't top this list, having killed trillions since the universe's earliest days, is that the others here have outsmarted or beaten him outright.
6. Phoenix
One of the best Marvel Comics of all time is "X-Men: The Dark Phoenix Saga" by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, chronicling Jean Grey being possessed by the Phoenix Force. This cosmic entity exponentially augments Jean's psionic powers, making her a virtual demigod and forcing the X-Men to stand against her. To maintain her powers, the Phoenix consumes entire stars, dooming populated planets in their respective systems, causing billions of casualties. In response to this, an intergalactic council deems the unchecked Phoenix an even greater threat to the universe than Galactus.
Box office flops like "Dark Phoenix" don't do the comic book story or its cosmically empowered Jean justice in their cinematic adaptations. When completely left to her destructive devices, the Phoenix is capable of wiping out whole star systems in a matter of minutes. The comics have watered down the Phoenix's potential in recent years, even deciding the entity between multiple hosts simultaneously, but fans know just how formidable it is at full strength. One of the greatest threats and powerful allies that the X-Men have ever known, the Phoenix is best kept on the heroes' good side.
5. Thanos
Now we're starting to get into characters whose list of victims stretches to figures so astronomically high that they can't be accurately counted. Of course, Thanos is best known for using a fully powered Infinity Gauntlet to wipe out exactly half of all sentient life in the universe. But even without the Infinity Stones, Thanos is one of the most wily supervillains in the Marvel Universe and carries a high body count outside of his infamous snap. Just for starters, among the worst things Thanos has ever done was wipe out his home planet of Titan, turning it into a barren wasteland.
The MCU depiction of Thanos plays up his obsession with halving the universe's population, with his comic book iteration more motivated by impressing Death herself. Thanos is a serial killer on a cosmic scale and he's exceedingly lethal even without an all-powerful trinket. There are realities in the comic books where Thanos reigns supreme, having wiped out all superhero opposition singlehandedly. An imposing supervillain no matter what universe he appears in, Thanos is a killer just for pure love of the game.
4. Molecule Man
Among one of Marvel's most powerful and rarely used characters yet to be introduced in the MCU is Molecule Man. Originally an unassuming man from Brooklyn, Owen Reece gains the power to manipulate matter on a molecular level. Becoming a supervillain to obtain revenge on those who slighted him before his powers manifested, Molecule Man became one of the Fantastic Four's best villains. Starting in the 1984 comic book series "Secret Wars," the full omnipotent potential for Molecule Man is teased, something that's only grown since then.
It was through Molecule Man that Doctor Doom was able to create the composite reality of Battleworld in 2015's "Secret Wars" and through Molecule Man that the multiverse was restored. Any being with that level of power and a prolonged stint as a supervillain earns a place here. The big reason that Molecule Man doesn't rank higher on this list is because he's often portrayed as something of a dimitwit, or at least easily manipulated. But intelligence or not, Molecule Man is capable of shaking the entire multiverse to its core and has a mean streak to boot, making him incredibly dangerous.
3. Beyonder
Now we're really starting to get to omnipotent figures in the multiverse, with the Beyonder easily standing with Marvel's most cosmically supreme. It was the Beyonder who started the original "Secret Wars," plucking environments and characters from across the universe to assemble Battleworld and its participants. In 1985's "Secret Wars II," the Beyonder is described as existing beyond conventional dimensions as a clue to his otherworldly potential. Since then, the Beyonder has appeared as either a strange figure or outright antagonist and easily one of the most destructive if unchecked.
The Beyonder is another one of those villains we really want to see in the MCU, and we may just get our wish with "Avengers: Secret Wars." Molecule Man might beat the Beyonder in terms of raw power, but in terms of cunning and intelligence, the cosmic figure outdoes Owen Reece. Because of his omnipotence, the Beyonder is often a target, including successfully from the next character on this list, but he usually emerges intact. Even as Marvel has developed its cosmic side since his debut, the Beyonder remains one of the most omnipotent beings in any reality and should never be counted out.
2. Doctor Doom
While Doctor Doom might not normally possess the raw omnipotence of someone like the Beyonder, he definitely has the cunning to attain godhood at various points of his life. One of the most brilliant minds in the multiverse, Doom not only has used his knowledge of science to build advanced technology but also mastered the mystic arts. Doom carries a longtime feud with Reed Richards, borne of jealousy and pride, pathologically driving him forward. In 2020's "Doctor Doom" #10 by Christopher Cantwell and Salvador Larroca, Doom destroys a universe where alternate versions of himself and Reed are friends underscoring his obsessive feud.
But more than just what he's capable of on his own, which is considerable, Doom's cunning makes him incredibly deadly. In 1985's "Secret Wars" #10, Doom outsmarts and steals the omnipotent power of the Beyonder, effectively making him a god. Doom similarly ascends to godhood in the 2015 comic book series "Secret Wars," installing himself as the ruler of composite universe, Battleworld. A megalomaniacal supervillain with a knack for attaining complete cosmic power, Doctor Doom is one of the most dangerous villains in comic books.
1. Kang the Conqueror
Many of the characters can wipe out entire planets and star systems while bending the rules of space and time. Kang the Conqueror can rewrite existence and shatter timelines on a multiversal scale that is rarely rivaled among Marvel's most powerful figures. What's worse is that Kang does so on a regular basis, with "Loki" describing Kang's legacy as containing and pruning a seemingly infinite number of timelines. With each timeline fully populated by variants and other sentient beings, Kang has a body count that far surpasses any other character on this list.
The best Kang the Conqueror comics highlight how virtually unstoppable he is, even besting the likes of Doctor Doom and the combined might of the Avengers on occasion. Like any supervillain, Kang isn't undefeatable, but all of existence hangs in the balance whenever he surfaces and it pushes the heroes to their very limits to take him down. There are also a seemingly infinite number of Kangs given the breadth of the multiverse and its respective timelines, making him a recurring enemy no matter how definitively he's stopped. Wiping out entire realities without a second thought, Kang is as lethal as the Marvel Multiverse gets and an incredibly formidable threat in every timeline.