More than just featuring some of the most iconic superheroes and supervillains in pop culture, the Marvel Universe features some of the most lethal. From cosmic gods to supernatural powerhouses, there is no shortage of Marvel characters who could wipe out countless lives without a second thought. Those are the characters that we're highlighting today, fan-favorite Marvel figures who have racked up quite the body count and often have no qualms about doing so again. While the Punisher and Wolverine certainly have their own impressive track record as prolific killers, these characters are on a completely different level.

This time around, we're not necessarily talking about the most powerful Marvel characters, though there is certainly some overlap. Power isn't always a surefire guarantee of lethality and definitely not one for the repeated willingness to kill. But all of the characters on this list have taken lives in varying capacities and depictions of Marvel across various multimedia, sometimes on a horrific scale. With that in mind, these are 10 deadliest Marvel characters ranked by just how supremely lethal each of them are.