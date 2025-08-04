The 15 Most Powerful Marvel Characters, Ranked

As long as there have been superhero stories, there have been debates over who is strongest. There's plenty of discourse between franchises, as comic book readers argue over who'd win in a fight: Superman or Sailor Moon? Spawn or Batman? The Hulk or Hellboy? It's hard to even come to a proper consensus in just one comic book franchise, with divided opinions over who the strongest Avengers in the MCU are, which gets more complicated with every new film that's released.

For Marvel especially, the comics are known for their massive stakes, including cosmic threats, reality-altering magic, and mythological gods and monsters. There's no shortage of characters in Marvel's canon who are canonically omnipotent, and plenty of Marvel characters who would absolutely destroy Superman. However, time and time again, these 15 Marvel characters prove themselves to have very few limits to their powers, whether they come from humble beginnings or have existed for thousands of years. And to make this list more "fair" and less boring, please excuse us for not including too many omnipotent beings!