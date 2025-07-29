The Fantastic Four's 12 Best Villains, Ranked

The very first issue of "Fantastic Four" came out in 1961 from the minds of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and from then on the super family became fundamentally integral to establishing Marvel Comics as a tour de force. Marvel's first family predated many other superhero teams, like the Avengers, and instead of being detectives or some other street-level organization, they were cosmic explorers. They could, of course, save New York from a looming threat or venture out into the cosmos to deal with otherworldly forces. Vital characters like Black Panther and Adam Warlock were first introduced on the pages of a "Fantastic Four" story. That's nothing to say of the fact the team has some of the best villains in all of Marvel canon.

A lot of superheroes have antagonists specific to them. They don't necessarily branch out into other properties. But it's truly amazing how many Fantastic Four foes wind up being global or even universal threats, occasionally requiring outside aid to help defeat them.

Picking the Fantastic Four's best villains is a bit different from picking their strongest. Some may not be as powerful as others, but they're crucial to the team's DNA, like being part of some important storylines in the family's history. The Fantastic Four wouldn't be who they are without these bad guys, and no matter how strong they each are, we couldn't imagine the team without them.