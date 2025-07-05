The Worst Things The Fantastic Four Have Ever Done

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to enter a new age of scientific and, hopefully, cinematic greatness with the impending release of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." After the disastrous reception of "Captain America: Brave New World" and the underwhelming commercial performance of the decently reviewed "Thunderbolts*," the new release from director Matt Shakman ("WandaVision") looms over the future of Marvel Studios like Galactus over a tasty-looking planet.

Much of the film's success will rest on the star-power of Marvel's First Family — the lovably gruff Thing ("The Bear" star Ebon Moss-Bachrach), the hot-headed Human Torch ("Stranger Things" alum Joseph Quinn), the steady Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), and the preeminent superhero super-genius himself, Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal). With such a charismatic cast of talent assembled, Marvel will make certain their "First Step" is on the right foot by leaning into the love, heroism, and brilliance that make the Fantastic Four inspiring in the comics.

And yet, some of the team's most memorable moments see them acting in ways that are distinctly un-Fantastic. From dating each other's girlfriends and torturing villains to villainous alter-egos and unforgivable sins, we've uncovered the worst things each member of the Fantastic Four has ever done.