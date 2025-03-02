Fantastic Four's Invisible Woman Once Became One Of Marvel's Biggest Villains

Let's take a step back, though. To understand how Sue Storm became Kang, you have to understand how Reed Richards fell to the dark side first. These days, Earth-1610 Reed Richards is one of Marvel Comics' greatest villains: the Maker.

"Ultimate Fantastic Four" ran 60 issues, from 2004 to 2009. Unlike the other three major titles at the time ("Ultimate Spider-Man," "Ultimate X-Men" and "The Ultimates"), it didn't relaunch or continue after the world-shattering crossover "Ultimatum." Instead, the Four broke up and Sue dumped Reed.

In the 2010 "Ultimate Comics: Doomsday" mini-series by Brian Michael Bendis and Rafa Sandoval, Reed snaps. He fakes his own death and, from a base in the Negative Zone, begins staging terrorist attacks. "Doomsday" ends with Reed defeated by his former teammates and trapped in the Negative Zone, but he wouldn't stay gone for long.

Jonathan Hickman, writing mini-series "Ultimate Fallout," depicted Reed returning to Earth and beginning his crusade anew. He founded the Children of Tomorrow, an evil version of mainstream Reed Richards' Future Foundation, and became the main villain of Hickman and Esad Ribic's "Ultimate Comics: Ultimates." While Hickman didn't begin Reed's arc, he's the one who created "the Maker" as fans know him today. Ribic's Maker costume became Reed's new go-to look, too.

It's now been 15-ish years and Reed has stayed evil, a truly remarkable feat in superhero comics. Reed as the Maker is the status quo now, not a subversion of it. He's a truly terrifying villain, as well, with Reed's usual proud stick-in-the-mud know-it-all attitude combined with a vicious sadism. Utterly unfettered, the Maker doesn't just callously do evil for the greater good, no, he relishes in hurting others and takes his time as he does it. He's not trying to build a utopia where he's solved every problem mankind faces, but just a world where he can control everything. That Reed could've been, and was, a good-hearted hero only makes his current self more unsettling.

Hickman had previously written "Fantastic Four" — his first story featured Reed meeting several variants of himself, "the Council of Reeds." Reed's, and the story's, conclusion is that he needs his family to ground him. So, I get why Hickman liked the idea of a Reed who severed all his emotional ties and decided to change the world by becoming a monster.