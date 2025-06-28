15 Richest Characters In The Marvel Universe, Ranked By Net Worth

Characteristic of our lowest entry on this list, his placement is complicated, hard to discern, and shrouded in mystery. Professor Charles Xavier — better known as Professor X to the citizens of the Marvel Universe — is perhaps not someone you would expect to see on a list of the richest Marvel characters at all. He is popularly thought of as a not-so-humble academic, whose main responsibility is to run the School for Gifted Youngsters (aka the X-Mansion), where he houses and trains his fellow mutants as X-Men.

Feeding and housing countless super-powered people alone would require a certain degree of limitless wealth, even without accounting for the apparent resources to invent, power, and maintain such advanced military and scientific equipment as the mutant-tracker Cerebro, the simulation space called "The Danger Room," or the cutting-edge aircraft "The Blackbird" (aka the "X-Jet").

So, how does Charles pay for all of this? Well, boringly, smart investing of his massive inheritance — his father, Brian Xavier, was a prominent nuclear scientist, and left Charles a great deal of money upon his death. It's impossible to say how much, though one might compare Brian's assets to those of the infamously influential World War II nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, whose net worth has been estimated at around $8-10 million (adjusted for inflation) at the time of his death. Further complicating things is a stray datacard from a 2019 issue of "X-Force," which claims that, through diversified investments in X-Men-branded businesses, Xavier is in fact the richest person in the Marvel Universe. Given how vague this is, however, we're going to set it aside for now and leave a big, X-shaped asterisk next to Xavier's place on this list.