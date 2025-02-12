Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Just Twisted Spider-Man's Most Famous Line

This article contains mild spoilers for "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man."

From its very first episode, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" made it clear it would be reimagining some Spidey tenets from the ground up. This Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) still lost his Uncle Ben, but before he became Spider-Man. So, he never learned the lesson about being responsible with his great power. Worse, there's no Tony Stark swooping in to mentor Spider-Man like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nope, this time Peter's sponsor is Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo).

Domingo is stealing the show as Norman. This Mr. Osborn is more outwardly likable and friendly than usual, but Domingo leaves just a twinge of menace in his performance to make us as suspicious as we probably should be. He hasn't done anything evil yet, but he's been using Peter to settle his score with Otto Octavius (Hugh Dancy) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) claimed Oscorp is hiding something. Plus, there's a reason Norman's business suit is green — it's his destiny to swap it for a goblin costume sooner or later.

In the eighth and latest episode, "Tangled Web," Peter is still reeling from a brutal battle with Mac Gargan/The Scorpion (Jonathan Medina). Norman pulls a "not angry, just disappointed" attitude with Peter, telling him he needs to push himself to his limits and beyond. Norman condenses his point into six simple words: "With great power comes great ... respect."

Clearly, that's a spin on the classic lesson that Peter learned from Uncle Ben — you know the one.

Marvel Comics

"With great power comes great responsibility" are easily some of the most enduring words that Stan Lee ever wrote. When the psychic mutant Emma Frost peeled into Peter's mind, they melted even her diamond-hard heart:

Marvel Comics

Not everyone is so convinced, though. See this unimpressed response from Nico Minoru's Runaway friend Gertrude Yorkes:

Marvel Comics

Norman, too, clearly has a different take. "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is of course banking on the viewer knowing the line so that he could twist it. The way Norman flips the sentiment fits his character (a narcissistic capitalist). He does believe in the virtue of responsibility, but for self-betterment, even and especially at the expense of others.