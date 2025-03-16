Every Live-Action Version Of Marvel's Kingpin, Ranked

In a world with serial killers bonded to alien symbiotes, mad scientists that have robotic appendages, and some villains are literally born in Hell, it's an impressive feat one of the Marvel universe's most feared foes is Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin of Crime. Debuting in Amazing Spider-Man #50 and inspired by classic Hollywood actor Sydney Greenstreet, Fisk shifted his focus to the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, trying a number of tactics to bring down Daredevil and demonstrating just how far he's willing to go to take down the Man Without Fear and a host of other heroes who thought crossing him was a good idea.

Wielding an impressive intellect, incredible physical strength, and a drive that has seen heroes' lives crumble in front of them, it stands to reason that when bringing the character to life, the star playing them had to be suitable for the role. Over the years, we've had three live-action iterations of Fisk find their way onto screens, and each one has brought something considerably different to the role compared to the rest. Either brilliantly cheesy, classically camp, or ferocious in a way never seen before, these Kingpins have all been worth a watch, but only one deserves the true title. To start us off, we've got to go back to 1989, where Fisk was faced with a wandering scientist and his shirt-ripping alter-ego that only turned up if people needed saving or he got a paper cut in a really inconvenient place.