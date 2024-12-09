The 10 Worst Superhero Movie Costumes Of All Time

It's pretty obvious that comic book fans are spoiled by movies today. Superhero cinema is so ubiquitous that every major director and star gets asked about them on a regular basis, and in general, even the bad ones make for pretty decent films. Executives today actually grew up with these characters and care about seeing them done right — and part of that is getting the costumes up to cinematic speed. Spandex looks silly, and muscle suits often look fake, but movies are no longer so embarrassed about superhero palettes that they have to make everything black. (Indeed, Spider-Man's all-black "Night Monkey" suit in "Far From Home" feels like a deliberate dig at such things.)

It was not always thus. Just over a couple decades ago, studios were still actively blowing it in a big way when it came to superhero fashions. And we're not just talking about how Michael Keaton's jeans as Bruce Wayne in the 1989 "Batman" make his butt look terrible, like he pissed off the wardrobe department. We're talking about the actual superhero suits that filmmakers signed off on to actually appear onscreen, even as they made the heroes look ridiculous rather than intimidating or heroic. Simple prosthetics, like Ryan Reynolds' infamous Deadpool-in-name-only Weapon XI face and chest makeup in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," don't count, but villain costumes do.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep into some really bad wardrobe. Here are the 10 worst movie superhero costumes of all time.