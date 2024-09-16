You Can Blame James Bond For Halle Berry's Controversial Catwoman Costume

During the ascendancy of superhero cinema in the 2000s, characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, the X-Men, and Batman were making money hand-over-fist. Comic book fans were pleased that filmmakers were finally adapting notable comic book material more directly, rather than finding sleeker, easier, more "movie-friendly" versions of their favorite characters. It helped that studios were finally willing to put a lot of money into less well-known superhero characters like Iron Man and Thor (considered C-grade characters when their respective movies came out). It also helped that special effects technology had reached an inflection point where depicting superpowers on camera finally looked a little more realistic.

Costume designers also started to put more time and attention into superhero outfits, trying to find costumes that looked practical on a real human body. On the comics page, outlandish costumes look natural. On a flesh-and-blood actor, a lot more nuance is required. Designers started adding texture, piping, and a lot of additional detail to the outfits, and the super suits became more carefully tailored to the actors wearing them. The awkward stretching of real spandex was no longer an issue.

Too much deviation from the source material, however, and nerdy comic book fans would invariably cry foul. Some disliked the fact that the X-Men dressed in black pleather uniforms, as opposed to their rainbow-bright comic book outfits. Perhaps most controversial was the outfit Angus Strathie designed for Halle Berry for Pitof's 2004 adaptation of "Catwoman." Pitof's film, rather than drawing from any extant DC Comics lore, invented a new character with new superpowers, and wearing an all-new costume. The cry of foul was understandably loud.

In a 2024 retrospective with EW, producer Denise Di Novi recalled the negative reaction audiences had to Berry's Catwoman costume, as well as being baffled as to why. Berry, a lovely actress, recently made heads turn in a bikini for the 2002 James Bond film "Die Another Day." Why did everyone react so negatively to her black bikini top in "Catwoman?"