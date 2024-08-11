Warner Bros. Had A Strict Batman Rule For Halle Berry's Catwoman Movie

When Tim Burton's "Batman Returns" was released in 1992, it was received with — to this author's recollection — a mixed amount of enthusiasm. The film was a hit, making over $266 million on an $80 million budget, but Burton's vision was described by critics and some audiences as being too odd. It was a bleak and strange film about how heroes and villains are indistinguishable, both of them bizarre freaks in a film noir world defined by entropy. The most notable character from "Batman Returns" was Catwoman, played by a vinyl-clad Michelle Pfeiffer. Indeed, the character was so popular that Warner Bros. semi-announced a "Catwoman" stand-alone feature in 1993, set to re-team Pfeiffer and Burton.

That feature never came together. The script, written by Daniel Waters, was considered too "adult," and by 1995, Pfeiffer had lost interest. For a brief moment, Ashley Judd was slated to take over the role, but she also dropped out. Eventually, Warner Bros. started to work on an ambitious 2004 superhero crossover called "Batman vs. Superman," but that project was canceled for being too expensive. In its place, the studio finally slotted in "Catwoman," a newly-realized project to star Halle Berry. That was the film that finally hit theaters that July.

"Catwoman" was rejected by audiences (making only $82 million on a $100 million budget) and received savage reviews — it has an 8% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was long held as one of the worst of all superhero movies, for both its clunky storytelling and vast departure from the comics on which it was based.

In July 2024, the makers of "Catwoman" reminisced on its making in an oral history published by EW. In it, they revealed the cardinal rule Warner Bros. mandated for their film. Namely: no Batman allowed.