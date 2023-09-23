Sharon Stone Is The Best Actor Ever

When Sharon Stone steps in front of the camera, it's basically over for her costars. Even in an underwritten role (and she spent the first decade of her career making the most out of nothing parts), she's the person you've got to watch — and it's not always to the film's benefit. After she finally earned her richly deserved stardom, she had a propensity to dominate. This could be a product of having been passed over for major roles until she was in her thirties. Whatever the reason, once she seized the spotlight, she wasn't letting go, and she stole whole movies from very good actors as a result.

Unfortunately, many of these movies weren't worth stealing, and this, coupled with a Sean Penn-esque surfeit of candor in interviews (e.g. the time she suggested the devastating Sichuan earthquake in 2008, which killed over 69,000 people, was possibly karmic retribution for the Chinese government's brutal oppression of Tibet), has possibly hardened moviegoers, who should be lobbying for a career revival as they've rightfully done for greats such as Michelle Pfeiffer, Meg Ryan, and Debra Winger, against her. But this is not entirely Stone's fault. She would've been poor casting in the kinds of secondary parts that introduced us to the aforementioned.

Because Sharon Stone was never an ingénue. She was formidable from jump. She was "Shaz." And as Richard E. Grant recounts in the hilarious "Hudson Hawk" segment of his memoir "With Nails," she knew how to play the Hollywood game to a seemingly pathological degree. But she was a (soon-to-be) star out of time. She was a Golden Age glamor queen relegated to playing the concerned wife in dopey 1980s action flicks — until a Dutch satirist with blockbuster bona-fides cast her in the role of a lifetime.