There's Only One Way Halle Berry Would Return For A Catwoman Sequel

A great many superhero films are getting the opportunity for reassessment in the age of multiversal storytelling. "Deadpool & Wolverine," "The Flash," and even the Arrowverse on The CW have all made use of the notion of a multiverse, something the comics have been doing for decades, to bring back actors from eras long since past for another round in the spotlight. So, might Halle Berry's "Catwoman" also be on deck for a redemption arc? It seems unlikely, to say the least. That said, Berry would be willing to return as the character — under one very strict condition.

Berry recently appeared on "The Tonight Show" to promote her new Netflix movie "The Union." During the conversation, host Jimmy Fallon touched on her infamous flop that was 2004's "Catwoman," which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. When asked if Berry would consider reprising the role again, the Oscar-winner replied with, "Maybe, if I could direct it." It wasn't an outright no, but it also wasn't a yes either. Not to mention the very big caveat that Berry placed on the proposed project.

For what it's worth, this isn't the first time that Berry has suggested she would be open to returning as Catwoman. Be that as it may, it doesn't seem all that much more likely now than it did the last time it came up. Before digging into the why of it all, Berry addressed "Catwoman" in the modern context, suggesting there has been something of a re-assessment of the film by the younger generation.