As far as superheroes go, one of the most iconic in any comic book universe is Superman, who has been DC Comics' flagship character since 1938. True to his nicknames as the Man of Steel and the Man of Tomorrow, Superman is easily one of the most powerful figures in the entire DC Universe. However, he also isn't completely invulnerable, with several major weaknesses not limited to his biggest weakness Kryptonite. Just as there have been multiple characters in the DCU that have pummeled Superman, there are also numerous figures in the Marvel Universe that could wreck the Man of Steel.

Whether it's characters capable of standing toe to toe against Superman in a physical brawl or characters' unique abilities capitalizing on his weaknesses, Superman isn't unbeatable in the Marvel Universe. This distinction is shared by Marvel's greatest heroes and villains, each ready to tangle with the Last Son of Krypton in their own way. Just to be clear, this isn't a commentary on which character is better overall on an abstract level, but just who could theoretically defeat Superman in a fight. Here are 12 Marvel characters who would absolutely destroy Superman in a fight.