10 Marvel Villains Whose Comic Book Origins Overhyped Their Role In The MCU

Speaking of rare high points in the post-"Endgame" MCU, the return of Daniel Brühl's Zemo was a welcome surprise from the otherwise middling Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Brühl gives Zemo such charisma and gravitas that it's hard not to be swept up by his mission to rid the world of superheroes. It doesn't hurt that he also happens to be a heck of a dancer too. Similar to the Mandarin's revival in "Shang-Chi," this re-introduction of Zemo allowed Marvel Studios, newly emboldened at the peak of their popularity, to bring the character closer to the comic book counterpart we never got to see in "Captain America: Civil War."

As well as Brühl plays the tragedy of a man who lost everything to the devastating destruction of Sokovia during the events of "Avengers: Age of Ultron," Zemo is both visually and narratively unremarkable. He's effectively indistinguishable from the antagonist of a spy-thriller, which only serves to send him drifting into the background of a story that, while populated by an overwhelming amount of costumed heroes with more colorful backstories, relies on him to generate tension and thematic complexity.

In the comics, Baron Zemo is a major antagonist with the resources, motivation, and indeed superpowers to take on the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. He's not the lone operator you see in "Civil War," but one of the focal points of the entire Marvel Comics underground criminal network, who plays major roles in organizations like Hydra, the Masters of Evil, the Secret Empire, and the original Thunderbolts. When he entered the MCU, he could've brought the whole underworld with him. And though we see flashes of this potential in the aforementioned Disney+ series, it seems unlikely now that Zemo will ever be as spectacularly evil as he is in the comics.