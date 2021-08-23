Who Is The Main 'Shang-Chi' Villain? The Mandarin Explained

First appearing in the pages of Marvel Comics in Tales of Suspense #50 from 1964 (a period in which America was still very much embroiled in the Cold War), The Mandarin was an ego-maniacal villain hellbent on world domination. Born in a small Chinese village and orphaned as a child, he was trained in the ways of science and combat until he ran out of money; unable to pay taxes on his ancestral home, he was evicted by the Chinese government. Looking for revenge, The Mandarin wanders into a mysterious location known as the Valley of Spirits, where no one had ventured for hundreds of years. There, he discovers the ancient corpse of a dragon-esque alien as well as the creature's starship, which contain ten powerful rings that propelled the ship through space. Spending years studying the advanced science of this species and learning to harness the power of the ten rings, The Mandarin emerges as a formidable force who aims to take over the planet.

Years later, The Mandarin was re-envisioned as Shang-Chi's father, also known as Fu Manchu, a character created by Sax Rohmer who has appeared in dozens of movies and books over the years and, for a time, served as the primary villain in Shang-Chi comics. After Marvel lost the rights to the Fu Manchu name, the character's name was retconned to Zheng Zu in the Secret Wars storyline from 2015. He serves as the master of the Ten Rings, a martial arts school that teaches techniques inspired by the mystical rings he discovered from the alien species. Zheng Zu exiles his son after an elaborate assassination plot gone wrong, and when Shang-Chi eventually returns to participate in a massive martial arts tournament, he ends up facing off against his father for the throne of the kingdom.