The Most Controversial MCU Costumes Of All Time

Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with 2008's "Iron Man," fans around the world have delighted at seeing some of their favorite comic book characters share the screen with one another in an ever-expanding world. For the most part, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and the countless writers, directors, actors, and others who've helped shape the MCU have delivered wildly entertaining shows and movies while also staying true to what made the source material so captivating. From classic plotlines to iconic panels to lesser-known characters, the MCU's creators have done a stellar job of transposing some of the most beloved elements from the comic books to both the big and small screen.

Still, because of how different comics are from television and film, numerous changes have been made to adapt these larger-than-life characters to a live action medium. Some of these decisions make sense; what may work on a colorful page may not work in front of a camera, so changes are often required to bring comic book characters to life. However, fans haven't been happy with every creative choice that Feige and company have made. One of the biggest sticking points for audiences has been the costumes, which has led to no shortage of online chatter about why certain design aspects were introduced. Let's take a look at some of the most controversial MCU costumes of all time.