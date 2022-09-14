Kevin Feige Explains Why Gorr Looked So Different From The Comics In Thor: Love And Thunder

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is a film heavily inspired by the Marvel Comics, specifically Jason Aaron's famous run on the God of Thunder. Featuring everything from Jane Foster, aka the Mighty Thor, to the two goats Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, "Love and Thunder" feels heavily influenced by Aaron's take on the character and the world of Asgard.

Perhaps the most considerable influence Aaron's Thor comic had on the film, aside from the introduction of Jane Foster's Mighty Thor, is the villain at the center of "Love and Thunder." Gorr the God Butcher, portrayed by Christian Bale in the film, is an original character created by writer Jason Aaron and artist Esad Ribić as the first major villain for their run.

Gorr's monstrous appearance and powerset soon made him one of the most popular Thor villains, so there was plenty of excitement when Christian Bale was cast as the villain. Bale's appearance in the film would differ significantly from the Gorr in the comics, and according to Feige, it was for the distinct purpose of not wasting the acting talent of Christian Bale.