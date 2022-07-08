Google Gave Christian Bale The Wrong Idea About His Thor: Love And Thunder Role

Christian Bale has done a lot of dramatic things for his roles — like losing 60 pounds for "The Machinist" — but there are some things that go a bit too far. One of those things was wearing a comic book-accurate costume for the role of Gorr the God Butcher.

In "Thor: Love and Thunder," Gorr is the father of a young girl who dies of dehydration and starvation. Gorr prays to the god of his planet, hoping that he will end up in a promised land with his daughter when he passes. When he meets that god, he realizes that he not only doesn't care about Gorr's loss, but actually laughs at his pain. Gorr slaughters him, and vows that, with the help of the cursed weapon known as the Necrosword, he will kill all the gods in the galaxy.

In the comics, Gorr and his family appear as humanoid aliens, but once he transforms from the influence of the Necrosword, he takes on a very dramatic look. His skin goes stark white, and he wears a shredded black cape. There are black discs and lines on his body, and a sort of g-string or thong that barely covers his nether regions. Combined with his yellow eyes and sharpened teeth, Gorr the God Butcher is pretty terrifying. For the movie, that look has been changed quite a bit from the comics, with Gorr in white robes, with black lips and fingers, and scars on his face where he cut off tattoos.

And perhaps most importantly, that flimsy little bit of nothing covering the important parts isn't in evidence. That sound you here is Christian Bale sighing with relief.