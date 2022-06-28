Part Of Christian Bale's Gorr Costume Made Him Feel 'Pathetic'

"Thor: Love and Thunder" hits theaters soon, and we're getting a new MCU villain in Christian Bale. He plays Gorr the God Butcher, a character who, in the comics, loses his wife and child. He prayed to the gods of his people to save them, but they didn't. After, he vows to destroy the gods, and gains the Necrosword to do it with. That's an oversimplification, but for our purposes, it explains who Gorr is.

Gorr first appeared in Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic's run with "Thor: God of Thunder" #1 in 2013. He has quite the look in the comics, all black and white, as the best of the extremists are. In the upcoming film, as you can see from the trailers, he's chalk white with black eyes and lots of icky black goo coming out of his mouth. He wears a white robe, and sucks the color out of places he fights. In fact, in one of the trailers, you can see the entire world go black, white, and grey, with our heroes' weapons the only spot of color in the scene.

Bale has mentioned a lot of things about his character, including the fact that there was almost a dance to a Kate Bush song, and that the video for Aphex Twin's "Come to Daddy" was a visual reference he used for inspiration. First, I need to see that dance, and second, that video will haunt me for the next few weeks. Bale also said that there was a part of his costume that made him feel "pathetic," in an interview with Deadline.