Taika Waititi And Christian Bale Planned A Gorr Dance Sequence That Was Never Shot For Thor: Love And Thunder

Who's ready to see a proper dance-off, with or without pants, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? "Eternals" gave us a taste of one with its Bollywood dance number, but in that scene, our heroes stood on the sidelines, watching as immortal-turned-actor Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) shot a choreographed routine on the set of a film-within-the-film. We have yet to really see a superhero and villain work out their aggressions through dance in the MCU.

At this point, I would settle for an eccentric villain doing an interpretive dance. To hear Christian Bale tell it, something like that was in the planning stages for the latest MCU film, "Thor: Love and Thunder," in which Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher, whose name and general black-mouthed appearance speak for themselves.

/Film's Hoai-Tran Bui was on hand for a recent press conference for "Love and Thunder," in which Bale teased that he and director Taika Waititi had cooked up a Gorr dance for the movie. The actor and former Batman (who still hasn't seen "The Batman") said:

"[The dance was] talked, perhaps only whispered [about] between Taika and myself. Would we ever find half a day to be able to do a Gorr dance? We're both Kate Bush admirers and wondered just how bizarre ... because if we didn't ... [it] actually stayed in our heads. I think we realized that this was probably never going to end up [in the film]."

At the press conference, Waititi chimed in to say, "[Gorr's dance is] probably something we should do on a weekend." Tessa Thompson, who reprises her role as Valkyrie in the film, added, "We should do it now."