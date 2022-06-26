Christian Bale Still Hasn't Seen The Batman

Matt Reeves' "The Batman" brought the titular Caped Crusader to life in wildly interesting ways, painting a gritty, seedy, convincing picture of Gotham in the process. Unfortunately, Christian Bale, who played Batman in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy, hasn't gotten the chance to experience Reeves' iteration of the DC hero, yet.

In an interview with Variety during the premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder," in which Bale plays the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, the actor explained why he has not gotten around to seeing "The Batman" while praising Robert Pattinson's acting skills:

"I still haven't seen it. I will see it. Listen, mate, it's amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I've seen a couple of their films and they're always looking at me going, 'Are you kidding?' I like to really savor films and I don't watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other, talked a little bit about it ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things."

Hopefully, Bale will get around to seeing "The Batman" soon, and purportedly share his thoughts about it sometime. If not, that's okay too — I mean, the guy's pretty busy.