One Of Marvel's Worst Movie Villains Killed Thunderbolts' Sentry In The Comics

Very soon, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will encounter a brand new universe-breaking presence known as The Sentry, and the only folks who will be able to stop him are the "Thunderbolts*." The brand new, mismatched team of Marvel B-listers are set to unite to take on Bob Reynolds (Lewis Pullman), and the hope is that they can bring the big guy down. Given the history of The Sentry, however, that's something that's undoubtedly easier said than done, when you consider that this character is one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe.

As it stands, only a handful of opponents from both sides of good and evil have been able to incapacitate Bob, with the latest victor being one of comic book history's most terrifying villains that we've actually been introduced to in live-action just last year. However, the real shame is that he ended up becoming one of the worst villains in comic book movie history and one that we'll likely never see again, given the franchise he appeared in had such a disappointing swansong.

The King in Black, aka Knull, appeared in "Venom: The Last Dance" as this off-world adversary that never really took on Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) like he did in the comics. Debuting in the Marvel universe in 2013, Knull took over the Earth in the "King in Black" event that saw him perform unspeakable acts, including taking on The Sentry which ended in a murderous mic drop moment that saw Bob really torn up during the battle.

