12 Strongest Avengers In The MCU, Ranked

It's official: "Avengers: Doomsday" has finally entered into production. The new crossover movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe promises to be its biggest yet, featuring Robert Downey Jr. making his return to the franchise in the role of iconic villain Doctor Doom. However, there are many major Marvel characters left out of the "Doomsday" cast announcement, which included stars from recent releases like "Captain America: Brave New World," "Thunderbolts*," and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

That being said, it's been a long time since the Avengers have properly existed in the MCU. The team famously split apart during the events of "Captain America: Civil War," only reuniting temporarily to help reverse Thanos' genocidal "snap" in "Avengers: Endgame." Given that the cast of "Doomsday," and likely its follow-up "Avengers: Secret Wars," includes numerous superhero teams, it's unclear which recently-introduced heroes, like Shang-Chi or She-Hulk, will join the new Avengers lineup.

Nevertheless, it's a hotly debated topic which of the MCU Avengers is the strongest. While some have reached the power of gods, others are just as mortal as anybody else yet pack a serious punch when they fight. Based on their canonical feats in the MCU's main timeline (not including the events of "What If...?"), these are the 12 strongest Avengers in the MCU.

