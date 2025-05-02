12 Strongest Avengers In The MCU, Ranked
It's official: "Avengers: Doomsday" has finally entered into production. The new crossover movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe promises to be its biggest yet, featuring Robert Downey Jr. making his return to the franchise in the role of iconic villain Doctor Doom. However, there are many major Marvel characters left out of the "Doomsday" cast announcement, which included stars from recent releases like "Captain America: Brave New World," "Thunderbolts*," and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."
That being said, it's been a long time since the Avengers have properly existed in the MCU. The team famously split apart during the events of "Captain America: Civil War," only reuniting temporarily to help reverse Thanos' genocidal "snap" in "Avengers: Endgame." Given that the cast of "Doomsday," and likely its follow-up "Avengers: Secret Wars," includes numerous superhero teams, it's unclear which recently-introduced heroes, like Shang-Chi or She-Hulk, will join the new Avengers lineup.
Nevertheless, it's a hotly debated topic which of the MCU Avengers is the strongest. While some have reached the power of gods, others are just as mortal as anybody else yet pack a serious punch when they fight. Based on their canonical feats in the MCU's main timeline (not including the events of "What If...?"), these are the 12 strongest Avengers in the MCU.
Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier
It can be easy to forget that Bucky Barnes is a proper superhuman given how relatable and complex his struggles are. After Steve Rogers' best friend supposedly died during World War II, he was revived by HYDRA and brainwashed into becoming a masked Soviet assassin known as the Winter Soldier. In the eponymous "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," Rogers learns of Barnes' survival and helps to free him from the clutches of HYDRA, only for Barnes to spend years on the run for the actions he wasn't in control of.
Given that Bucky was given the same super-soldier serum as Captain America himself when turned into the Winter Soldier, the two friends are nearly equivalent in power, save for a few key differences (see: our later slide on Steve Rogers). Aside from being much more versatile with weaponry than Rogers, Barnes also boasts a cybernetic arm, which was upgraded to vibranium in "Avengers: Infinity War" by the Wakandans.
Many fans may have bias towards Barnes out of their own affinity for "The Winter Soldier," a film considered Marvel's first masterwork by many fans and even detractors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, even "Thunderbolts*" showcases how Barnes' greatest strength is fighting like a hero, which was something he was doing even before he was ever captured by HYDRA.
Peter Parker / Spider-Man
Peter Parker may be the most humble of all the Avengers, but even the comics will show that the strongest versions of Spider-Man are among the strongest in the entire Marvel universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the character, played definitively by Tom Holland, has a long way to go, however, starting off in "Captain America: Civil War" as an amateur superhero who is bolstered by his Tony Stark-created super suit. That being said, 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" shows that, despite his inexperience, Peter is stronger than he appears.
One major feat in that film sees Peter survive having a building fall on top of him, thanks to Vulture, and then continue to beat the adult criminal in a fight. He also is able to hold together a ferry using only his strength (and self-created webs), which is quite a feat of physical strength. In "Avengers: Infinity War," Spider-Man helps nearly subdue Thanos on Titan, so there's no denying he's among one of the strongest human beings on Earth, arguably.
However, where Peter falls short of his other Avengers (or other Avengers-adjacent heroes) is his trademark naïveté. After all, there's a reason he, and all of his variants, have to be reminded, "With great power, comes great responsibility," often costing himself the safety of his friends and family. Still, he can hold his own against some of the most powerful MCU villains.
Steve Rogers / Captain America
If there was any doubt about Steve Rogers being one of the strongest humans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that went away the second fans saw him lift Thor's hammer in the climactic battle of "Avengers: Endgame." However, the signs that Steve was worthy were there from the start, as the super soldier program during "Captain America: The First Avenger" turned the scrawny patriot from Brooklyn into a superhero leading the charge.
Among Captain America's greatest moments in the MCU includes feats of strength like pulling a helicopter with only his physical strength, taking down an elevator full of HYDRA goons, and nearly stopping Thanos from killing Vision, though he ultimately failed at the latter. He's one of the few characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe whose on-screen strength is comparable to his on-page powers, boasting an increased lifespan and peak human durability and speed.
However, it goes without saying that despite his superhuman qualities, Steve Rogers is still a mortal. In fact, lifting Mjolnir in "Endgame" is the only time in the entire film franchise that Rogers showcases an ability to harness magical powers, summoning lightning with the hammer as if he's used it his whole life. For the rest of this list, we'll be covering mostly characters who go far beyond what regular humans are capable of, but Steve Rogers is living proof that you don't need to be born a god to be a perfect Avenger.
Valkyrie
One of the stand-out characters from the beloved 2017 film "Thor: Ragnarok" was Tessa Thompson's Scrapper 142, a bounty hunter who easily subdues Chris Hemsworth's Thor even while drunk and sold him to the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) for his fighting pits on Sakaar. As Thor later discovers in the film, Scrapper 142's real name is Brunnhilde, and was once a Valkyrie serving as a soldier to the Asgardian throne. When Thor decides to step down from his throne in "Avengers: Endgame," naturally the position of king of Asgard goes to one of its strongest fighters.
You don't need to point to the best moments in "Thor: Love & Thunder" to know how powerful Valkyrie is, given that winning wars is in her blood. While her rule of New Asgard on Earth is a mostly political position, she's still been seen kicking butt in both the most recent "Thor" film as well as in the final battle of "Endgame," as leader of the Asgardian army. She's also capable of wielding mighty godly weapons, like Zeus' thunderbolt.
Nevertheless, Valkyrie is also shown to be vulnerable, losing a kidney to Gorr the God-Butcher and forcing her into recovery. Like Thor, she might be immortal, but she's far from un-killable.
Nebula
Karen Gillan's transformation into Nebula has been one of the surprisingly best parts of James Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, though it's really in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" that she feels like a proper member of the Earth-dwelling superhero team. As the adopted daughter of Thanos, Nebula obviously had one of the strongest beings in the entire Marvel universe as her mentor, though her constant losing to adopted sister Gamora in sparring matches cost her a body part each time, until she was mostly composed of cybernetic parts.
Being more machine than woman by now, Nebula has shown off some pretty neat tricks throughout the MCU films, including repairing herself from severe damage and transforming her body parts into highly-technological weaponry. In her fights against Adam Warlock in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," she's seen generating wings, plasma cannons, and blades from her body.
As if her on-screen fights aren't enough proof of Nebula's strength, in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," Nebula gifts Rocket Bucky's arm, implying she's capable of beating super soldiers so badly that she walks away with their most valuable possessions. While she's more properly a member of the Guardians than the Avengers, she's a de facto part of the team given her association with the team in "Endgame" and joining their "Time Heist" to retrieve the Infinity Stones.
Vision
In Paul Bettany's very first appearance as the Vision in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," the character proves his worth to the titular superhero team by easily lifting Thor's hammer, a sign of otherworldly strength. Of course, Vision has that glowing rock in his head to thank: The Mind Stone is one of the six Infinity Stones sought after by Thanos, powering the android created by Ultron and supplemented by the A.I. butler J.A.R.V.I.S. created by Tony Stark.
Vision obviously boasts an above-average durability thanks to his body being made out of pure vibranium, one of the most sought-after minerals in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (at least, up until the introduction of adamantium in "Captain America: Brave New World.") Of course, it helps that Vision can also phase through solid walls and affect his own tangibility, but the Mind Stone powers also give him devastating energy blasts and unheard-of strength. For a good amount of time, Vision was easily the strongest Avenger on the team proper.
It's unclear how much stronger the character has gotten since his recreated persona, White Vision, went missing after the events of "WandaVision," though the character is slated to return in the Disney+ series "Vision Quest," which has a yet-unconfirmed release date. However, if the comics are any indication, Vision still has a ways to go in his synthezoid strength training.
Bruce Banner / The Hulk
As far as Marvel Comics go, it's not necessarily a hot take to say that The Hulk is one of the strongest beings in the entire Marvel universe. In one iconic comic book storyline, Hulk battles Wolverine, one of the strongest and most enduring mutants in the comics, and rips his entire body in half from the waist. Even though Wolverine surprisingly survives this brutal attack, it's only a small example of how the Hulk is an incredibly dangerous being in any iteration.
The same surely applies for Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who despite having difficulty controlling his powers, can be an unstoppable force when he's angry. Just ask Loki, who the Hulk easily whips around like a doll when they fight in Avengers Tower in Ruffalo's debut appearance. The only Avenger who can seem to naturally calm the Hulk is Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff, Bruce Banner's short-lived love interest.
In the MCU timeline post-"Endgame," Banner has not only tamed his Hulk persona, but combined with it to become "Smart Hulk," an ideal combination of the Hulk's brawn and Banner's brains. Plus, let's not forget that he wields the Infinity Stones without dying. If only Marvel could make a stand-alone Hulk movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as that would be a great way to showcase how far the character's powers can go in the comics.
Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange
In the comics, Doctor Strange becomes not only one of the most powerful Avengers, but one of the most powerful beings in the entire Marvel universe, capable of divine reality distortion, god-like manipulation of space and time, and various forms of black magic. Although his Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart, played in numerous variants by Benedict Cumberbatch, has yet to achieve some of these grandeur heights, the best Doctor Strange comics reveal a lot about the limits of a Master of the Mystic Arts.
Among Strange's feats in the MCU include trapping the Dark Dimension ruler Dormammu in a time loop, subduing Thanos, and holding together numerous timelines after Peter Parker's irresponsibility destabilizes the multiverse. However, Strange's greatest weakness can be his own ego, which often spurs him to naively underestimate his opponents, as seen when Spider-Man traps him in the mirror realm during their fight in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
The future of Doctor Strange in the MCU leaves a lot of room for the sorcerer to increase his power even more, with the ending of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" revealing that his dabbling with the Darkhold has left him somehow cursed. If Marvel Studios seeks to adapt the "Triumph & Torment" storyline featuring Doctor Doom, Strange may even defy death itself as he traverses the underworld to free the soul of Victor von Doom's mother from the demon Mephisto.
Bob / Sentry
There's one fight scene in particular in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, "Thunderbolts*," in which there should be no doubts that Lewis Pullman's Bob is among the strongest being in the entire franchise. In fact, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) purports he's stronger than any team of Avengers combined, supposedly making him more powerful than Thor. Given the fact that he barely flinches in his fight against super-soldiers like Bucky Barnes or John Walker, it wouldn't be an unfair argument to put Sentry even higher on this list.
However, the emotional gut punch to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is "Thunderbolts*" nerfs Bob by giving him a darker half, the Void, whose devastation of New York City makes Thanos' snap seem merciful. Thankfully, this darker half is quelled by the simple power of friendship, courtesy of the titular team of anti-heroes, who end up being officially dubbed the "New Avengers" by de Fontaine. However, judging by Bob's reaction, it's unclear if he gets that he's a part of the team.
To cement his place as a proper "New Avenger," Pullman is slated to appear in next year's "Avengers: Doomsday" alongside the other cast members from "Thunderbolts*," and Bob even makes a brief appearance in the post-credits scene of "Thunderbolts*," admitting that without the Void, the Sentry isn't too powerful, but at least viewers know now what he's capable of.
Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel
Alongside Brie Larson's debut as Carol Danvers in 2019's "Captain Marvel," Kevin Feige talked with /Film about her future, saying, "The point of this movie was to see her exactly as you said, unleashed, unchained. What happens when she taps into her full potential not being held back? ... It was not the time to emphasize limitations or loss." That's a great way to describe the character's MCU journey thus far as a powerful hero whose greatest limitation has been that there's only one of her.
In her introductory film alone, viewers learn how the cocky Air Force pilot was altered after discovering the Tesseract, losing her memory but gaining extraordinary powers that are reeled in by members of the Kree nation, led by Yon-Rogg (Jude Law). Later, during the events of "Avengers: Endgame," Danvers returns to Earth to help the Avengers kill Thanos, and later deux ex machina's her way into the final battle, taking out entire battleships single-handedly.
That's not to say that Carol doesn't have weaknesses, despite her super-strength and energy projection making her a tough opponent in most fights against heroes both big and small. As depicted in "The Marvels," Carol's constantly struggling with her own bandwidth as an intergalactic superhero, which can often lead her to break promises just out of her sheer inability to do everything. Still, Marvel's marvelous superheroine is among the strongest, even if she needs to learn to be more of a team player.
Thor
It simply doesn't get stronger than a literal god of thunder. Thor Odinson was an unexpected addition to "The Avengers," joining the team to help stop his adopted brother, Loki, from invading New York City. Although his debut in "Thor" showed that the character wasn't much without his godly powers, when he's at full strength, there's not a lot that he can't do. Compared to most other superheroes, Thor's a full-on warlord, single-handedly dispatching of armies, whether they're Frost Giants, Dark Elves, or shadow creatures of Gorr the God-Butcher.
In the evolution of Thor from serious warrior to silly superhero, some fans have argued the character has been nerfed in "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Thor: Love & Thunder," both directed by Taika Waititi (who also plays Korg). While those films show Thor reaching some low lows (but not as low as letting himself go in the five-year time gap of "Endgame"), he always manages to come out on top, minus an eye lost (and eventually replaced) while fighting his sister Hela.
Whether it's the comics or MCU, it's clear that, for the most part, Thor is Marvel's greatest hero, overcoming his own arrogance to become a hero who's saved Earth countless times without yet having to see Valhalla. However, there's one character who, over the course of her time in the MCU, has reached heights even Thor himself should be terrified of.
Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch
It doesn't matter if you're reading Marvel Comics or watching the movies, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is the strongest and most threatening member of the Avengers. Wanda Maximoff first appeared in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," allying alongside her twin brother Pietro with the rogue robot, using her powers of reality distortion to subdue each and every one of the original Avengers. Luckily, they manage to convince Wanda to switch sides, eventually becoming a full member of the team, though her strength still gets them into hot water in "Captain America: Civil War."
"Avengers: Infinity War" showed that Wanda could nearly fight off Thanos in order to protect Vision, but "Endgame" sees Wanda nearly defeat him all on her own, if it weren't for Thanos ordering his troops to rain fire on themselves. Really, though, it was the events of "WandaVision" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" that saw Wanda reach the heights of her comic counterpart, particularly in stories like "House of M," where she famously extinguishes all mutants.
Among Wanda's biggest feats in the MCU include a tight grip on Chaos magic, despite succumbing to the evil vices of the Darkhold, able to entrap an entire city in her mind control and artificially create an imagined version of Vision. Fans have yet to find out whether or not the Scarlet Witch will return to the MCU, but if she does, you can believe she's only shown a fraction of what she's capable of.