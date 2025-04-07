What Happened To Paul Bettany's White Vision After WandaVision?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe had plenty of characters back in the Infinity Saga — just rewatch the portal scene from "Avengers: Endgame" for an instant reminder — but things have ballooned to truly gargantuan proportions in the Multiverse Saga. The sheer number of independent sub-series and Disney+ shows has made it basically impossible to keep track of everyone, leaving many characters to fall through the cracks for years at a time.
Such has been the case with White Vision (Paul Bettany), the silvery, S.W.O.R.D.-made copy of the red synthezoid who appears toward the end of "WandaVision" and ... well, nowhere else, so far. In the comics, it's a bit easier to juggle dozens of characters at the same time, but Hollywood makes that incredibly difficult with massive budgets and restrictive shooting and production schedules.
For those reasons, more casual MCU fans may have forgotten about White Vision entirely. While "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" features Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) prominently and deals with her grief in the wake of "WandaVision," White Vision is nowhere to be found. Here's what the synthezoid may have been up to all this time in the MCU, what happens to White Vision in the comics, and where he might show up next.
What happens to White Vision during WandaVision?
During the events of "WandaVision," White Vision is mostly locked away in a S.W.O.R.D. lab. He isn't properly brought to life until the shadowy government organization uses a bit of Wanda's latent Chaos Magic near Westview to reanimate him. S.W.O.R.D. then sends him into the hex to assassinate Wanda and destroy the other vision she created through her magic.
Inside Westview, White Vision attempts to kill Wanda, but he's interrupted by his alter ego, and the two fight an extended battle while Wanda deals with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). In the end, Wanda's vision is able to break through to White Vision, unlocking their shared memories and convincing him that he can and should be more than just a tool for those who reconstructed him.
While Vision as we knew him previously "dies" when the Westview hex falls, White Vision escapes. He doesn't return to S.W.O.R.D. but instead seems to begin wandering, likely contemplating his existence and considering his place in the world. It's a bit curious that he hasn't popped back up in the years since (both real-world and in-universe), as a lot has happened in the MCU. The most likely explanation without just saying "scheduling is hard" is that White Vision has removed himself from worldly affairs from the time being, embracing the side of himself that's always been more of a voyeur and philosopher than a true superhero.
White Vision is supposed to get his own show in 2026
Years ago, it was announced that Vision would be getting his own Disney+ series as a sort of follow-up to "WandaVision." The show, tentatively titled "Vision Quest," was put on the back burner for a few years, but it's supposedly coming in 2026. And since White Vision is the only Vision currently alive in the main MCU timeline, it will be him in the driver's seat. Details on the series remain scarce and full of rumors, but trade reports claim that the Vision series will bring back Ultron with James Spader once again providing the mechanical villain's voice.
"Star Trek: Picard" showrunner Terry Matalas is heading up the series, with that show's Todd Stashwick among the cast alongside Paul Bettany. In March 2025, Variety reported that "Picard" writer and producer Chris Monfette was also joining the team, turning the Vision series into a project largely driven by "Trek" ex-pats.
Story details other than the Ultron return haven't been made available. As of now, Paul Bettany also hasn't been named among the massive cast of "Avengers: Doomsday," so it's unclear how Vision might play into that film, if he'll be in it at all.
What happens to White Vision in the Marvel comics?
White Vision also appears in the Marvel comics, and his storyline is pretty similar to that of "WandaVision." Like in the show, he's a reconstructed version of the character largely devoid of emotions. He acts primarily as a piece of Wanda's story as she deals with the loss of her family (as she does in the Disney+ series). Eventually, this comic book version of White Vision regains his original color scheme, his memories and emotions, and his role as a superhero.
In other words, a lot of the character's story from the comics has already been told on "WandaVision," which leaves the upcoming "Vision Quest" show with a good amount of room to play and introduce fresh ideas. It could be cool to see the character regain his red look at some point in the upcoming show, and there's plenty of precedent in the comics for that to happen.
White Vision is one of many threads lost in the Multiverse Saga
No matter what ends up happening in "Vision Quest," or how good it ends up being, it's hard not to feel like Marvel Studios has blown an opportunity by letting so much time lapse between "WandaVision" and its sequel series. "WandaVision" was the MCU's first streaming series (aside from the Netflix "Defenders" shows), and it received some of the highest praise of any project in the franchise since "Avengers: Endgame." It would have made sense for Disney to capitalize off that success sooner, but the last few years of the MCU have been incredibly scattered.
It's not just White Vision who's been lost in the shuffle. Other characters like Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), the Eternals, and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) have all popped up in one or two projects only to vanish afterward for years. Some of those names are returning in "Avengers: Doomsday," but that's not quite the same as giving the consistent storylines.
The early phases of the MCU thrived by building arcs for its core characters over numerous films — something that just hasn't happened since. Hopefully, "Vision Quest" will fall among the franchise's better entries over the last five years, rather than in the pile of forgettable ones.