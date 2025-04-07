What Happened To Paul Bettany's White Vision After WandaVision?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe had plenty of characters back in the Infinity Saga — just rewatch the portal scene from "Avengers: Endgame" for an instant reminder — but things have ballooned to truly gargantuan proportions in the Multiverse Saga. The sheer number of independent sub-series and Disney+ shows has made it basically impossible to keep track of everyone, leaving many characters to fall through the cracks for years at a time.

Advertisement

Such has been the case with White Vision (Paul Bettany), the silvery, S.W.O.R.D.-made copy of the red synthezoid who appears toward the end of "WandaVision" and ... well, nowhere else, so far. In the comics, it's a bit easier to juggle dozens of characters at the same time, but Hollywood makes that incredibly difficult with massive budgets and restrictive shooting and production schedules.

For those reasons, more casual MCU fans may have forgotten about White Vision entirely. While "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" features Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) prominently and deals with her grief in the wake of "WandaVision," White Vision is nowhere to be found. Here's what the synthezoid may have been up to all this time in the MCU, what happens to White Vision in the comics, and where he might show up next.

Advertisement