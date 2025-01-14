Why Does Kryptonite Make Superman Weak?

Superman was the first fictional character to fully embody the archetype we now call a "superhero" — and as with any prototype, he didn't arrive fully formed. The Superman we know today is a fair bit different from the one who debuted in Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster's "Action Comics" #1. He didn't fly, for one, nor were there any glowing green rocks called "Kryptonite" to weaken him.

As the good folks at DC Comics will tell you, Kryptonite first appeared in 1943 on the "Adventures of Superman" radio show. It then made it to the comics in 1949 and got its trademark green color in 1951.

When Superman is near Kryptonite, he'll show several classical symptoms of weakness: losing his equilibrium and collapsing, struggling to move, bleeding from his nose, etc. Depending on the version, the mineral either explicitly negates Superman's powers or just makes him too weak to fight. Generally, Kryptonite is depicted as originating from Superman's lost homeworld, Krypton. When Krypton exploded, fragments of Kryptonite within the planet followed baby Kal-El to Earth as meteors.

Kryptonite and its planet of origin are named for the real element Krypton, which manifests as a colorless gas, not glowing space rocks. While fictional, its lethality to Superman draws on the real science of radiation, wherein energy particles emit from a substance. When we come in contact with a radioactive substance, those particles will disrupt those in our own bodies, causing adverse health effects.

With Kryptonite being consistently written as a radioactive mineral, many writers have suggested that it's dangerous to humans too — just not immediately so like it is for Superman. During John Byrne's run on "Superman" in the 1980s, Lex Luthor started wearing a Kryptonite ring which ultimately gave him cancer. He had his right hand amputated and replaced with a robotic prosthetic, and of course, blamed Superman for his woes. Similarly, in the animated "Justice League" series, Lex contracted terminal blood poisoning from carrying around Kryptonite all the time. (As Batman will tell you from his fights with Superman, you have to shield the radiation with lead!)

Since Kryptonite has been part of Superman stories for decades, its presence now goes unquestioned. But why does it exist? There's a definite irony that something from Superman's home planet poisons him, and it simultaneously makes him feel like a more alien character, but why did this become his primary weakness?