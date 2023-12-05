Invincible Season 2 Mid-Season Finale Explained: Same Superheroes, New Problems

This article contains spoilers for the "Invincible" season 2 mid-season finale.

"It's been a while."

So says Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) to his stunned son Mark/Invincible (Steven Yeun) upon their unexpected reunion on the planet Thraxa in "Invincible" season 2. That's also what Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) said to Mark in the season 2 teaser — a cheeky tip of the hat to the long break between the first and second seasons. After the incredibly violent events of the season 1 finale (in which the show took advantage of the fact that it's animated to go to some real extremes, the likes of which gave Prime Video's other ultra-bloody superhero comic book satire, "The Boys," a run for its money), audiences probably needed some time away to recuperate, if not as much as Mark.

Season 2 finds the heroes of "Invincible" trying to move on and quickly realizing just how hard that is to do. After weeks of going numbly through the daily motions as a superhero following his father's betrayal, Mark is ready to finish high school and take on new responsibilities at the behest of the Global Defense Agency (GDA). His mother Debbie (Sandra Oh) is similarly eager to return to work, even as she continues self-medicating with wine in between fits of tears and rage over Nolan calling their 20-year marriage as meaningless as having a pet (which is insulting to both Debbie and pets). Thanks to the "Atom Eve" special that dropped between seasons, we also learned more about Samantha Wilkins/Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs) and her backstory, which helps to explain the tensions between her and her (as we now know, non-biological) parents in season 2.

With season 2 now halfway done, how does "Invincible" leave things for its characters? Not that much better, really.