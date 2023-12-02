Things Have Somehow Gotten Even Bleaker In The Boys Season 4 Trailer
Gather 'round fellow Supes and sickos, because "The Boys" are back in town for season 4. The smash-hit superhero satire series on Prime Video has been one of the streamer's greatest success stories, spawning the equally popular animated spin-off "Diabolical," and more recently, the college-set "Gen V." When we last saw the foul-mouthed heroes and villains (and everything in between) at the end of season 3, there were some massive shakeups happening. Homelander straight up killed a guy in front of a crowd to uproarious applause, Annie has given up her role as Starlight and has joined the Boys' mercenary group in an official capacity, and The Seven is in absolute shambles.
Fortunately, we already know we can expect two new Supes, Sister Sage and Firecracker. With Starlight out and Queen Maeve having faked her own death to live a life in obscurity with her partner Elena, it's about time we had some more women to save the day (that aren't also literal Nazis like Stormfront). But, because it's "The Boys," I don't trust anyone in The Seven until they've proven to not be secretly villainous. I can't wait to meet them!
As for the story? We already know thanks to the season 1 finale of "Gen V" that "The Boys" season 4 will pick up following the events of both season 3 and "Gen V," which means there's bound to be some crossover. The world now knows about The Woods facility and Homelander is working overtime with Vought International to cover up all the wrongdoings, positioning Sam and Cate as the white, blonde heroes America needs while banishing the rest of Godolkin University's genuine heroes in training. You can see it all in the trailer above.
What about that supe virus?
After "Gen V" season 1 came to an end, "The Boys" official Twitter (STOP TRYING TO MAKE "X" HAPPEN, ELON!) gave a little sneak peek of what to expect with season 4. They confirmed that timeline-wise, it takes place about a month after "Gen V," that Butcher knows about the Supe-killing virus they crafted in The Woods, that Homelander is going to stand trial for lasering that dude's head off, that season 4 will tee-up "Gen V" season 2, and that while it's not required to watch both shows to know what's going on ... you probably should.
And look, I'll say it, I really like "The Boys" a whole lot, but I loooooved "Gen V." If you've been avoiding it for whatever reason, now is the perfect time to watch the series ahead of "The Boys" season 4. Show creator Eric Kripke has already said, "Hang out, folks. There's more story to tell and I'll make a pledge to you right now that I will not end this series with Homelander winning. So, you can hold me to that," so it seems like we're heading toward the grand finale for television's most insidious baddie. Will this be the season he finally gets his comeuppance? I guess we'll have to wait and see.
The new trailer only promises the season is "coming soon," so we'll keep you up to date how soon now actually is.