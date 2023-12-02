Things Have Somehow Gotten Even Bleaker In The Boys Season 4 Trailer

Gather 'round fellow Supes and sickos, because "The Boys" are back in town for season 4. The smash-hit superhero satire series on Prime Video has been one of the streamer's greatest success stories, spawning the equally popular animated spin-off "Diabolical," and more recently, the college-set "Gen V." When we last saw the foul-mouthed heroes and villains (and everything in between) at the end of season 3, there were some massive shakeups happening. Homelander straight up killed a guy in front of a crowd to uproarious applause, Annie has given up her role as Starlight and has joined the Boys' mercenary group in an official capacity, and The Seven is in absolute shambles.

Fortunately, we already know we can expect two new Supes, Sister Sage and Firecracker. With Starlight out and Queen Maeve having faked her own death to live a life in obscurity with her partner Elena, it's about time we had some more women to save the day (that aren't also literal Nazis like Stormfront). But, because it's "The Boys," I don't trust anyone in The Seven until they've proven to not be secretly villainous. I can't wait to meet them!

As for the story? We already know thanks to the season 1 finale of "Gen V" that "The Boys" season 4 will pick up following the events of both season 3 and "Gen V," which means there's bound to be some crossover. The world now knows about The Woods facility and Homelander is working overtime with Vought International to cover up all the wrongdoings, positioning Sam and Cate as the white, blonde heroes America needs while banishing the rest of Godolkin University's genuine heroes in training. You can see it all in the trailer above.