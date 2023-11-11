New The Boys Season 4 Plot Details Reveal How The Show Reacts To Gen V
Can you imagine a time traveler ripping a hole through space/time and appearing right in front of you 10 years ago just to reveal that, in the year 2023, the most smoothly-run and critically acclaimed shared universe of all superhero media wouldn't be the Marvel Cinematic Universe or their DC rivals ... but "The Boys"? It's difficult to wrap one's mind around how we ended up here, but that has officially become the case following the successful release of the spin-off series "Gen V," which effortlessly integrated characters and storylines from its predecessor without ever making the viewing experience feel like homework. Imagine that!
By all accounts, such intertwined storytelling is only going to continue once "The Boys" returns with season 4. "Gen V" season 1 ended (and this is where we start to get into spoiler territory, so turn away now if you haven't caught up!) with the shocking developments of a riot breaking out at Godolkin University, our heroic protagonists being framed for the death and destruction, and both Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) appearing in cameos to further tie things together. So how will the events of "Gen V" continue to reverberate in "The Boys"? Glad you asked.
In a post on Twitter (now known as X, but that's such a ludicrous rebrand that I'm just going to keep calling it Twitter, thank you very much), the official social media account for "The Boys" dropped a few intriguing plot details about the new status quo at the beginning of the upcoming season. See for yourself below.
Setting the scene for The Boys season 4
While ya wait for 2024, here’s what we can say about Season 4 so far…— THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) November 8, 2023
- Timeline wise, it takes place about a month after the events of the @genv finale.
- Butcher knows about the virus. Do with that lil piece of intel what ya will.
- Homelander will stand trial for lasering… pic.twitter.com/UswySuFYF7
Add this to the ever-increasing joys of "The Boys" — even its social media team, which constantly posts from the official account in the voice of Billy Butcher without ever breaking character, feels light-years ahead of their blockbuster competitors. In its latest update, the account has revealed a number of crucial changes that fans can expect moving forward.
For one thing, "The Boys" season 4 will pick up mere weeks after the end of "Gen V" season 1. That means that crucial bits of plot featured throughout the spin-off, like Victoria Neuman's (Claudia Doumit) vice presidential campaign, will continue to unfold in "The Boys." (The first posters released for season 4 further hint at this.) Similarly, Homelander's sadistic murder of a protestor in plain sight at the end of season 3 will result in the supervillain standing trial, complete with Vought's media team cooking up #HomeFree hashtags ... because of course they did. Lastly, the post-credits tease in the "Gen V" season 1 finale revealing Butcher inside the sinister facility known as The Woods will also pay off, since he now apparently knows about the deadly anti-supe virus that Dean Shetty (Shelley Conn) forced her underlings to create. I'm sure he'll handle such information with a sense of Zen.
But most excitingly of all, "The Boys" seems like it'll avoid the mistakes of the MCU by resisting the urge to make "Gen V" feel like required viewing just to understand what goes down in season 4. By now, it's incredibly easy to trust creator Eric Kripke and his writers to weave both shows together while avoiding all the major pitfalls that plagued both Marvel and DC. That's a shared universe done right, folks.
"The Boys" season 4 will premiere on Prime Video sometime in 2024.