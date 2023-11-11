New The Boys Season 4 Plot Details Reveal How The Show Reacts To Gen V

Can you imagine a time traveler ripping a hole through space/time and appearing right in front of you 10 years ago just to reveal that, in the year 2023, the most smoothly-run and critically acclaimed shared universe of all superhero media wouldn't be the Marvel Cinematic Universe or their DC rivals ... but "The Boys"? It's difficult to wrap one's mind around how we ended up here, but that has officially become the case following the successful release of the spin-off series "Gen V," which effortlessly integrated characters and storylines from its predecessor without ever making the viewing experience feel like homework. Imagine that!

By all accounts, such intertwined storytelling is only going to continue once "The Boys" returns with season 4. "Gen V" season 1 ended (and this is where we start to get into spoiler territory, so turn away now if you haven't caught up!) with the shocking developments of a riot breaking out at Godolkin University, our heroic protagonists being framed for the death and destruction, and both Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) appearing in cameos to further tie things together. So how will the events of "Gen V" continue to reverberate in "The Boys"? Glad you asked.

In a post on Twitter (now known as X, but that's such a ludicrous rebrand that I'm just going to keep calling it Twitter, thank you very much), the official social media account for "The Boys" dropped a few intriguing plot details about the new status quo at the beginning of the upcoming season. See for yourself below.