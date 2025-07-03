MCU Characters That Sold Their Souls To Mephisto In Marvel Comics

This article contains spoilers for "Ironheart" season 1.

Living in the Marvel universe can feel like hell sometimes, but a few characters made it worse for themselves when they turned to the devil for help — well, the closest thing to the devil, at least. Mephisto has made it clear he's not the boss from downstairs, but he enjoys pretending to be what the world knows as Lucifer. Still a powerful demon, Mephisto debuted in 1968 and has since made many deals with Marvel's smartest, sharpest, and most powerful characters, who have only sometimes managed to thwart whatever twisted deal he's cooked up.

Considering this mischievous activity in the comics and his MCU debut in "Ironheart" through a pitch-perfect performance by Sacha Baron Cohen, there's no telling how much trouble Mephisto could cause for characters already established in the films or TV shows (or ones on the cusp of making their first appearance). The devil has already been in the details of MCU stories that have come and gone and were inspired by Mephisto's involvement in the comics. "WandaVision" had fans predicting his arrival almost every week, and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" drew elements from the much-loathed "One New Day" storyline, which could be explored further in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Keeping that in mind, here are a few brave souls who made a deal with the devil in the comics and some who still have a chance to make one in their live-action iterations.