The 15 Worst Things Deadpool Has Ever Done

Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, is one of Marvel's golden geese at the moment. His combination of profane, fourth-wall-breaking jokes and hyper violence has gone a long way in making him a success in comics and film. He's so far the only X-Men character to have a solo trilogy that's solid all the way through, and even if he's not reinventing the wheel, his self-awareness makes him a breath of fresh air, as superhero stories continue to dominate the culture (even if they're at a bit of a low point).

Even if he's funny, Deadpool remains an anti-hero for a reason. He's not above killing his enemies, but we could look past that seeing as how even Steve Rogers has a mighty high kill count. Sometimes, Deadpool takes things a step too far, whether it's in the specific person he decides to kill or a joke that's way too off-color for even our sensibilities.

Merc with a Mouth? More like Jerk with a Mouth when you consider these 15 moments across comics and film.