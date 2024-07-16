Deadpool Dated This Unexpected X-Men In Marvel Comics

The first "Deadpool" film was a love story buried underneath an action-comedy. The root of every choice Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) makes is his love for Vanessa Carlysle (Morena Baccarin). The two share both many wild love scenes in "Deadpool" and a running in-joke about which of them had the worst childhood. Vanessa can even look past Wade's tumorous skin because she likes the man underneath.

Silver screen Deadpool only has eyes for Vanessa but the comics are a different story. Like most of his fellow superheroes, Deadpool has had many short-lived flings with women from all corners of the Marvel Universe. He's even bested Thanos by catching the eye of Lady Death. Deadpool is an X-Men adjacent character; he's not a mutant, but he debuted in "The New Mutants" and has deep ties to Wolverine and Cable. No surprise, he's dated an X-Woman or two.

In the 2013 "Deadpool" video game by High Moon Studios, Wade has a crush on Rogue, the Mississippian mutant with a lethal absorbing touch. Deadpool signs up to help the X-Men (kicking off the game's story) mostly to impress her.

Activision

After Rogue gets injured, she steals a kiss from Deadpool to absorb his healing factor; the game temporarily makes Rogue (with Deadpool's mind in her body) into the player character until Wade comes to. Little did the game makers realize that the comics would soon follow suit.

"Uncanny Avengers" by Gerry Duggan (drawn primarily by Ryan Stegman and Pepe Larraz) puts Rogue and Wade on the same team. By the end of the run, they've shared a passionate kiss. What drew them together? And what about Rogue's longtime (Le)beau Gambit? Can Wade replace the Remy-shaped spot in Rogue's heart?