Morena Baccarin's Romantic Deadpool Scenes Were Hilariously Awkward To Film

When Fox's giddily R-rated superhero rumpus "Deadpool" bounded into theaters on February 12, 2016, it presented its namesake as the antithesis to the do-gooders in the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unlike those clean-cut superhero dweebs, this was a film about a Marvel character who curses like a sailor, shoots first and asks questions never, and has sex — a lot of it. Indeed, director Tim Miller devotes a whole montage to mercenary Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and his former sex worker girlfriend Vanessa Carlysle (Morena Baccarin) engaging in amorous congress on different holidays. (Naturally, in celebration of International Women's Day, Vanessa straps on a dildo for a pegging session.)

In contrast to the film's juvenile facade, though, Wade and Vanessa's love story is surprisingly heartfelt. "Deadpool" reveals that Wade underwent a medical procedure — one we can safely assume was not sanctioned by the Department of Health and Human Services — to trigger his latent super-healing abilities after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. But while the process was effective in reversing the cancer, it left the Merc With a Mouth with heavy scarring all over his body. As his bartender buddy Weasel (T.J. Miller), who should probably avoid a career as a sensitivity reader, matter-of-factly informs him: "You look like an avocado had sex with an older, more disgusting avocado."

Wade, having ghosted Vanessa on the heels of his diagnosis, spends the rest of the film desperately trying to restore his handsome features, believing this is the only way to ensure she will love him again. "Deadpool," in other words, is really about alpha-male insecurity. Obviously, Vanessa still loves Wade in his altered form, and the pair eventually reconcile. However, when it came time for them to seal their reunion with a kiss, things got a little awkward for Baccarin.