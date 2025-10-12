The MCU Has Yet To Introduce One Of Marvel's Most Powerful And Rarely Used Characters

Doctor Victor von Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) is about to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first in "Avengers: Doomsday," then "Avengers: Secret Wars." Marvel readers familiar with "Secret Wars" may expect him to bring another bad guy with him: Owen Reece, the Molecule Man.

Molecule Man isn't an A-list villain like Doom, Magneto, or Thanos. His control over molecules means he might outmatch them, though, since almost everything is made of molecules. (Molecule Man originally channeled his powers with a wand, but that wizard-like practice has been mostly forgotten.)

1963's "Fantastic Four" #20 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced Molecule Man. He was an anonymous factory worker granted his godlike powers in a nuclear accident. The story contrasts how insignificant he was before with how dangerous he becomes — so dangerous that Uatu the Watcher breaks his vow of nonintervention to help the Four.

Molecule Man soundly beats the Four at first, but then Reed Richards realizes he can only control inorganic molecules. (The issue doubles as a science lesson for young readers on what "molecules" are.) Molecule Man is defeated, and Uatu takes him into captivity.

Lee & Kirby never reused Molecule Man during "Fantastic Four," and he's only occasionally been prominent since. However, Molecule Man was lucky enough to be one of the villains included in 1984's mini-series "Secret Wars." Written by Marvel's then editor-in-chief Jim Shooter and drawn by Bob Zeck and Howard Layton, "Secret Wars" showed many of Earth's superheroes and villains spirited away to Battleworld by the godlike Beyonder.

Molecule Man's connections to the Beyonder got him his biggest role yet in Jonathan Hickman's "Avengers" and "New Avengers," interwoven series that culminated in a pseudo-remake of "Secret Wars" in 2015. It's anyone's guess which "Secret Wars" the movie will take more from — and if it'll find a place for Molecule Man.