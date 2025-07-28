How The Fantastic Four: First Steps' Silver Surfer Improves On The 2007 Version

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," now playing in theaters.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" brings the Silver Surfer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. The Herald of Galactus, the Silver Surfer is an iconic and complex character whom fans have been eager to see enter the MCU for some time. With the Fantastic Four film rights restored to Marvel Studios, both the Surfer and Galactus can also become a part of Marvel Studios' big screen continuity.

"First Steps" wasn't the first time the Silver Surfer appeared in a movie, though. Galactus and his herald also made an appearance in Fox's 2007 movie "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer." And strangely, there are several similarities between their roles in "Rise of the Silver Surfer" and "First Steps."

Both movies make a pivotal plot point out of Johnny Storm making first contact with the Silver Surfer. Both also see Susan Storm dying, only to be resurrected by a character using the Power Cosmic. Both movies also end with the Silver Surfer risking their own life to betray and defeat Galactus. However, "First Steps" makes a few major deviations, the most obvious being the use of Shalla-Bal, rather than Norrin Radd, as the Silver Surfer. The movie also dives deeper into the connection between Johnny Storm and the Surfer, while drawing a stronger parallel between Shalla-Bal and the Fantastic Four.