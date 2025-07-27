Fantastic Four: First Steps Borrows Its Climax From One Of The Previous F4 Movies

Spoilers for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" follow.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" makes a second go at adapting the "Galactus Trilogy." Published in "Fantastic Four" #48-50, the arc is the storytelling midpoint (but arguable quality high point) of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's 100+ issue run on "Fantastic Four." The scope of the story seems quaint now, but in 1966? When comic issues were expected to be standalone? A three-part story was a big deal, especially since Galactus (who threatened to destroy the whole world) was a bigger threat than the F4 had ever faced.

The 2007 film "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer" is no-one's favorite Marvel movie, and it's generally considered to have bungled adapting this story. Galactus himself is only onscreen for about two minutes and was bafflingly reinterpreted not as a booming, armored titan, but as a giant cloud. Not so here. In "First Steps," Galactus (Ralph Ineson) is rendered in all his Kirby-esque glory. Some of Galactus' motivations could've used better clarification, but the build-up to him is exquisite. When Galactus first appears before the F4, he is kept in the shadows. His glowing eyes illuminate his silhouette and huge height. Galactus is awe-inspiring in ways few other Marvel Cinematic Universe villains have been.

Admittedly, the third act of "First Steps" — when Galactus gets off his throne to directly fight the F4 in Manhattan — is the shakiest part of the overall strong picture. In the comics Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic steals a weapon from Galactus' ship, the Ultimate Nullifier, and uses it to force Galactus to leave Earth. Rather than that literal deus ex machina, "First Steps" features Reed (Pedro Pascal) concocting a plan to lure Galactus into a trap and teleport him across the galaxy.

The way this third act plays out is shockingly similar to "Rise of the Silver," particularly with two key beats.