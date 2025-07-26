Fantastic Four: First Steps Is Marvel's Big Budget Remake Of A SpongeBob Episode (You Know The One)

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" spends a lot of its runtime trying to convince the audience that Reed Richards is the smartest man alive, showing the kind of amazing technology he's helped bring to the world. We are led to believe this is the only man in the world who could be prepared to face Galactus, that his plans would be intricate, elaborate, and intelligent.

But that's not what we see when he proposes his plan to save the Earth by "moving heaven and Earth," literally. The biggest genius on the planet decides to prevent Galactus from arriving on Earth and eating it by teleporting the entire planet somewhere else. Yes, this is exactly the same plan the notoriously stupid Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) has in the "SpongeBob" episode "Sandy, SpongeBob, and the Worm," where the town is terrorized by an Alaskan Bull Worm. Patrick's suggestion is to just physically take the entire town of Bikini Bottom (also known as the birthplace of Godzilla) and push it somewhere else.

Marvel Studios

Sure, the plan leads to a rather cool montage where the entire world unites to help build giant towers to help teleport the Earth, a rather uplifting moment that brings to mind a similar montage in "The Martian." Still, it doesn't take away from the fact that it's a silly plan, one followed by an even more stupid plan where Reed thinks Galactus can be baited into walking into a giant triangle that's obviously a trap and teleported away.

Reed's plan is also quite similar to the gigantic sci-fi spectacle "The Wandering Earth," a Chinese movie about the world coming together to build giant rockets that can move the Earth away from a solar explosion that would destroy the planet. Regardless of how many times someone suggests taking a big location and physically move it, it will never stop sounding silly.

Now, let's have the next "Fantastic Four" movie feature a marching band performance at a Super Bowl-like sports event like in "Band Geeks." Please?