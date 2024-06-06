Godzilla And SpongeBob Have One Big Thing In Common

At the start of every episode of "SpongeBob SquarePants," Painty the Pirate appears to start the theme song. After his now iconic "ARE YA READY, KIDS?!" warm-up, the show cuts to the image of a small island in the middle of the sea, before shifting down into the animated world of our titular, porous hero. The island is Bikini Atoll, a small part of the Marshall Islands in the Pacific island chain that became a bargaining chip between countries throughout the early 20th century. After World War II, the United States captured the land and forced out some 40 families residing on the island with promises of a return that became impossible. The area was instead turned into a nuclear weapons test site and, in the weirdest ways imaginable, became embedded in pop culture.

French clothing designer Louis Réard debuted the bikini swimsuit four days after the first public test of a nuclear bomb on the island (violating the Marshall Islanders' customs of modesty in the process), so yes, that does mean whenever you buy a bikini for the summer, you're purchasing a garment named after nuclear weapons testing. This is also what provided the name of SpongeBob SquarePants' hometown. The average child probably thinks "Bikini Bottom" is just a cute play on the swimsuit — which it is — but it's also a darkly comedic acknowledgment of how nuclear testing impacted wildlife. The real Bikini Atoll, for example, has giant, radioactive crabs scuttling about ... although we have yet to conduct scientific studies on whether or not they're also cheapskates who skirt labor laws.

However, SpongeBob SquarePants and the residents of Bikini Bottom are not the only massively popular fictional creatures to come out as a result of this real-life horror. There's also Godzilla.