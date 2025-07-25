The Most Important Scene In Fantastic Four: First Steps Should Be A Lesson To Us All

"Fantastic Four: First Steps" takes place on Earth-828, a retrofuturistic mid-century utopia that looks like a cross between "Mad Men" and "The Jetsons." Thanks to the scientific advancements of Reed Richards, their world looks a hell of a lot happier than our own. The Fantastic Four has essentially united all citizens of the planet, and everyone is coexisting in harmony. Most threats are those that come from faraway worlds, and those from within are swiftly dealt with. Hell, even "The Mole Man" Harvey Rupert Elder (Paul Walter Hauser) is happily ruling Subterranea beneath the New York City streets and minding his own business. But "First Steps" sees how this world responds when faced with a threat that cannot be defeated by peaceful negotiation, or even four modified humans with superpowers.

Galactus has always been one of the biggest baddies in the world of Marvel Comics: a cosmic entity who consumes planets to sustain his life force. The Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) became one of the Heralds of Galactus in exchange for his sparing of her own planet, and is forever plagued with the burden of being a harbinger of death. As otherworldly as Galactus' threat is presented, it's an anxiety no different than the ones we experience daily with the increased presence of fascism, climate change, war, genocide, poverty, and oppression. The planet is in danger, society is eating itself, and if we don't figure out how to work together, we're going to self-destruct without the presence of a planet-eating God. The citizens of Earth-828 respond as expected when they learn that Galactus will spare their planet if Reed and Sue give him baby Franklin, because no matter how enlightened they seem compared to us on Earth-1218, fear still brings out our most primal instincts for survival.

They are enraged with the Fantastic Four, protest outside of their home, and call them selfish for choosing to save the child, thereby putting the rest of them in mortal danger. Reed Richards tries to mediate with science and reason, with impassioned speeches, or hiding out inside the safety of the Baxter Building, but all of his tactics prove futile. Sue Storm decides to come face to face with her scared community, bringing baby Franklin with her, and chooses not to plead, but to validate their fears and speak to them on an even playing field.

And it works.