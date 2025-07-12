The Underrated Silver Surfer Series You Need To Watch Before Fantastic Four: First Steps

"Silver Surfer" came out when Marvel was producing a huge range of animated TV series. "X-Men" and "Spider-Man" were the best known, with "X-Men" recently receiving a Disney+ revival in the form of "X-Men '97." Also among Marvel's 1990s animated series were "Fantastic Four," "Iron Man," "The Incredible Hulk," and "Spider-Man Unlimited."

While "Silver Surfer" hasn't received as much attention as many of its contemporary animated series, tonally and stylistically, it stands out from the crowd. The bolder lines and colors of "Silver Surfer's" unique art style gave the series the look of a Jack Kirby comic book come to life. The use of CGI to realize Galactus imbued the world-eater with a significant presence, particularly impressive to the series' younger viewers.

Beyond its striking visuals, "Silver Surfer" took Marvel's animated series into darker territory. Marvel founder and the Silver Surfer's co-creator, Stan Lee, often said he had treated the character as his philosophical mouthpiece. The series stayed true to the Surfer's philosophical nature and did not shy away from social commentary. Throughout its single season, the Silver Surfer found himself confronting and contemplating systems of oppression, a planet dwelling under blissful delusions, bitter wars, and the moral questions of saving his own deadly enemies. Darker still, at the heart of the Surfer's character was the guilt he felt over having been turned into an instrument of death and destruction by Galactus.