All 8 Infinity Stones In Marvel Comics & The MCU, Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Infinity Stone" is now a pop cultural shorthand. The six rainbow colored, cosmos-shaping Stones were slowly revealed movie by movie to be the primary MacGuffins of the MCU Phases 1-3. If you bring the Stones together (like, say, on a golden gauntlet) then you can wield all of their power simultaneously and become a god. That is exactly what Thanos the Mad Titan (Josh Brolin) plans to do so that he can kill half the universe with a finger snap.

The Stones all have pretty simple and intuitive names, reflecting what aspect of the universe they control: Space, Time, etc. Those names are the same as they are in Marvel Comics, though there the artifacts have different colors and are typically known as Infinity Gems.

The most famous comic with the Infinity Gems is 1991's "The Infinity Gauntlet," by Jim Starlin, George Pérez, and Ron Lim, which "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" loosely adapted. When Marvel Studios kicked off the MCU, and didn't have access to "Spider-Man," "X-Men," or "Fantastic Four" characters (so no Magneto, Doctor Doom, or Galactus), Thanos was probably the biggest villain they did have. So, making him the "big bad" was the natural choice, especially since they could spin a multi-movie arc around introducing the Infinity Stones, one-by-one, then uniting them for a grand finale.

So, how do the cinematic Infinity Stones compare to the original Infinity Gems?