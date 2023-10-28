Even Avengers: Endgame's Writers Can't Agree On What Happened To Red Skull

In Joe Johnston's 2011 World War II action flick "Captain America: The First Avenger," the title hero (Chris Evans) had to face off against a wicked villain nicknamed the Red Skull (Hugo Weaving). The Red Skull had been physically enhanced by advanced super-steroids, but the drugs did a number on his skin, leaving his face bright red and kind of skull-looking. The Red Skull was also the evil Nazi leader of Hydra, a super-Nazi group. In their bid to take over the world, the Red Skull and Hydra had built hundreds of high-tech laser weapons, hoping to use them to take over the world. All the weapons needed was a power supply. Curious that Hydra scientists could initially build working high-tech weapons without a power supply, but "America" abides by simple comic book logic.

The Red Skull eventually gets his hands on a mysterious glowing space widget called the Cosmic Cube, a device that can easily power super weapons. At the end of the film, however, he mishandles the Cube, accidentally opens an aperture in space-time, and gets sucked into the cosmos. Audiences wouldn't learn what happened to the Red Skull until the events of the 2018 film "Avengers: Infinity War."

Somehow — and it is never explained how — the Red Skull wound up standing at the edge of a magical cliff on a distant planet. He is some kind of cosmic guardian now, and if someone throws a friend off of the cliff, the Red Skull is authorized to hand them a magical gem.

And not even the writers of "Infinity War" can fully explain Red Skull's job. On the commentary track for "Avengers: Endgame," Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus can be heard audibly shrugging their shoulders on the matter.